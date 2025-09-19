How to unlock co-op in Dying Light: The Beast

If you have friends to partner up with, you can play co-op in Dying Light: The Beast. However, unlike most games, co-op is not automatically unlocked from the get-go. There are certain tasks that you must complete in order to access the multiplayer features in the game.

That said, it is pretty easy to unlock co-op in Dying Light: The Beast, and in this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can do that in-game. Read below to know more.

A guide to unlock co-op in Dying Light: The Beast

There's no better experience than teaming up with your friends and heading into a co-op campaign through the zombie-filled streets of Dying Light. In the latest version of the game, Techland has incorporated shared campaign progression, making it significantly easier to push through the missions uniformly, as a team, irrespective of who hosts the server.

Driving in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

That said, to unlock the co-op mode, you have to follow these steps:

Head into a fresh campaign of DL: The Beast.

Proceed to complete the first and second main story quests in the game.

As soon as you complete the second campaign quest, Safe Haven, you will be allowed to tweak and use the co-op functions in the game. Furthermore, you will be provided access to the following features as well:

Docket Codes

Stash

A resting place

How to invite friends for co-op in Dying Light: The Beast

Now, with co-op unlocked, you can finally invite your friends to join you on your adventure. It must be noted that cross-platform co-op campaigns are currently not available in the game. If you want to invite friends, they must also be playing the game on the same platforms as you. So, essentially, if you are playing the game on PC, your buddies should also have the game installed on PC

With that set aside, here's a step-by-step guide to invite friends to your lobby:

First and foremost, complete the Safe Haven mission.

Open the main menu and proceed to locate the co-op option.

Here, open up the party menu, and press 'F' (or the respective button on your controller) to expand the Friends menu.

(or the respective button on your controller) to expand the Friends menu. Proceed to invite them into your lobby.

Once your friends accept your request, they will spawn in your game.

That's everything that you need to know about playing co-op in Dying Light: The Beast. For more related guides, check out:

