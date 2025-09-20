All difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast

The difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast will alter how you experience the game through combat, resources, XP progress, and how the enemies act in the game. Whether you are in it for the story, or for a more hardcore survival experience, each mode will change the pace in very different ways.

That said, here’s a breakdown on difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast.

All three difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast explained

Story

The best choice for difficulty settings depends on how you want to approach the game (Image via Techland)

This setting is built for players who care more about the narrative than punishing gameplay. Enemies are toned down, dealing less damage, and combat consumes less stamina, so you can swing, dodge, and climb without constant management.

Key points for Story difficulty:

Enemies are easier to defeat and less aggressive.

Damage taken is reduced.

Combat stamina costs are lower, so your actions feel smoother.

XP is safe, and you don’t lose any progress when you die.

Resource drops are more generous, and scavenging gives you more to work with.

Armor offers stronger protection, and weapon durability stretches further.

It’s essentially a relaxed experience where the focus stays on the world and characters.

Survival

Survival is the “balanced” option. It’s the version most players will probably spend their time in, since it keeps tension alive without overwhelming you. Enemies are a steady threat, and you’ll need to be mindful of how you use your stamina.

Here’s what Survival changes:

Enemies pose a moderate but consistent challenge.

Stamina costs are balanced and actions feel weighty without being draining.

Death has consequences: you’ll lose XP when you fall.

Gathering resources becomes important for maintaining weapons and crafting essentials.

It’s the middle ground, letting you feel the danger of Harran without making every step a grind.

Brutal

Brutal lives up to its name. This difficulty is designed for veterans who want the game to fight back hard. Enemies adapt more quickly, hit significantly harder, and force you to manage your stamina with precision.

The big differences in Brutal:

Enemies are highly aggressive, dealing heavy damage.

They adapt better to your tactics, keeping fights unpredictable.

Stamina regenerates slower, and every action costs more to perform.

XP loss on death is severe.

However, XP gains are boosted across the board, and loot chances are improved.

Merchants carry fewer items, making every resource matter.

Armor feels weaker, and weapon durability dips faster.

It’s a brutal grind, but the trade-off is more rewards for those who can handle the challenge. The game gives back in better loot and faster leveling, which makes the mode feel risky but rewarding.

How to adjust difficulty in Dying Light: The Beast

Switching difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast occurs after loading your save. Press the Options to bring up the pause screen. Under Options, near settings like HUD Preset, Online Game Privacy, and Car GPS, you’ll see the difficulty toggle.

Difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

You can swap between:

Story

Survival

Brutal

Difficulty is chosen when starting a new game, but you can also change it mid-playthrough from the pause menu. Just remember: once the game is underway, the main menu won’t let you alter it, and you have to be inside your save.

This wraps everything on difficulty settings in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

