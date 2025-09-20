How to enable Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast

Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast is a fresh feature located directly in the game’s settings, intended for players who also stream content or create it. It was developed as a solution to prevent DMCA claims against licensed music and nudity when exploring the unsettling Castor Woods expansion.

They made this announcement with an official Dying Light X post, where they consider it a security feature for creators venturing into a world where danger is always present. So here’s everything you should know about the Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast.

How to turn on Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast

Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast can only be enabled from the game’s title screen, and you won’t find it mid-playthrough.

Game settings screen in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

Here’s the step-by-step process:

From the title screen, head into the Game Settings tab.

tab. Use your mouse or controller to scroll down.

Just below the Brutality level option, you’ll see Streamer Mode listed.

option, you’ll see listed. Toggle it On or Off depending on your preference.

Once enabled, the mode automatically adjusts the experience to be safer for streaming.

What does Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast do?

Turning on Streamer Mode makes two major changes that matter for live broadcasts:

Mutes licensed music : Your VODs or streams don’t get hit with takedowns.

: Your VODs or streams don’t get hit with takedowns. Disables nudity: Removing visuals that might break streaming platform guidelines.

Together, these changes create a smoother, worry-free environment for anyone broadcasting the game, without affecting the core mechanics or atmosphere of Castor Woods.

Why Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast matters for content creators

For streamers, nothing kills momentum faster than a muted VOD or a sudden ban for unexpected nudity on-screen. Streamer Mode doesn’t strip away the horror of Dying Light: The Beast, but it does provide a layer of protection that makes the difference between a safe broadcast and an interrupted one.

Gameplay still from Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

With the new dangers of Castor Woods, it’s the kind of option that ensures the focus stays on the gameplay and not the risks outside of it.

This concludes our guide on enabling the Streamer Mode. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

