First Blood mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

The First Blood mission in Dying Light: The Beast picks up right after The Beast Within. As soon as you exit the tunnel, Olivia contacts you over the radio, hinting at new intel on another Chimera. What begins as a routine check quickly spirals into a dangerous hunt through Castor Woods, ending in a tense battle against Mist, the Chimera lurking in the swamps.

Completing this mission rewards 5,000 XP and 800 Old World Money, along with a Beast Point for bringing down the Chimera. Here is a walkthrough on First Blood in Dying Light: The Beast.

How to complete First Blood mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Reach out to Olivia

Interact with Olivia (Image via Techland)

Your first stop in the First Blood mission is the Monastery. Olivia refuses to explain details over the radio, so you’ll need to head upstairs and meet her face-to-face. In a short cutscene, she reviews her notes and reveals a transport convoy carrying a Chimera through Castor Woods.

Follow the mark (Image via Techland)

She even draws some blood from Kyle before sending you on your way, making it clear this hunt is too important to pass up.

Head to the Chimera transport

Ride the truck (Image via Techland)

The transport site lies east of the Monastery, near the highway by the Mountain Convoy. Expect heavy resistance here: infected swarm the vehicles, with Spitters perched on top.

The fastest way to reach this zone is by truck. They spawn regularly, show up on your HUD, and let you plow through infected on the road. If you prefer to run in, you’ll need to dodge frequently as power attacks in this area can’t be blocked.

Keep to the rightmost highway ramp. You’ll eventually spot a blown-up truck with a military transport just ahead. Clear the enemies if you want to explore safely, or weave past them and head directly for the wreck.

Follow the traces

Head inside the truck (Image via Techland)

Inside the transport, a soldier’s body lies. Inspect it by pressing E, and read the Chimera Transport Guidelines. Post this, a cutscene plays, with Kyle (you) informing Olivia of the scenario over the radio.

The information points to the creature’s escape, setting up the next phase of the First Blood mission.

Inspecting the soldier's corpse (Image via Techland)

Next, climb the guardrail and dive into the water. Swim to the corpse, then activate Survivor Sense to highlight the Chimera’s tracks. These lead directly into the swamps.

Track the Chimera in the swamp and reach the island

Keep your oxygen meter on check in First Blood (Image via Techland)

The swamp path is marked with footprints and blood trails. You’ll run into at least two infected, possibly more, depending on your route. The trail ends at another soldier corpse draped over a broken tree pointing toward the water. Survivor Sense confirms the Chimera has moved to an island about 65 meters away, next to a ruined bus.

Swim across the short stretch of water and make sure to keep an eye on your oxygen meter.

Find the Chimera

Once on the island, Survivor Sense reveals points of interest: a broken machine embedded in a tree and a nearby scientist’s corpse. Investigate the machine first, then sweep the ground near the scientist for loot: 2x Bandages and the cassette Baron’s Research Memo #01.

Alternatively, if you investigate the scientist directly, a cutscene triggers. A strange voice fills the fog, and the Mist (Chimera) rushes in to attack.

How to kill the Chimera, aka Mist

Duel with the Chimera in First Blood (Image via Techland)

Mist opens by summoning Biters and will repeat this throughout the fight. She uses them and the dead trees around the arena to launch herself into devastating leap attacks.

Charged leap: Her most dangerous move. If it lands, it deals huge damage. Dodge at the last second for a safe opening to counterattack.

Her most dangerous move. If it lands, it deals huge damage. Dodge at the last second for a safe opening to counterattack. Spit attack: Toxic bile that ramps up in frequency once her health drops below half. Always be ready to sidestep.

Toxic bile that ramps up in frequency once her health drops below half. Always be ready to sidestep. Summon biters: Keeps pressure on the arena. She calls them more often as the fight goes on.

The safest way to manage this fight is to combine ranged pressure with careful melee bursts. Dodge her leap, punish her recovery, then back off before she resets. If things get overwhelming, climb onto the hood of the broken bus. It gives you breathing room to heal while keeping Mist in view.

Once Mist’s health is gone, she collapses. A cutscene follows, with Kyle taking her blood and injecting it. Olivia is informed shortly after, bringing the First Blood mission to a close.

This concludes our walkthrough on First Blood in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

