All Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact: Ayaka ascension materials farming guide

Kamisato Ayaka is finally back in the character event wish banner with her solo rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6. Ayaka fans will need to farm Sakura Blooms if they have already successfully summoned Ayaka to their team.

There are 75 Sakura Blooms that can be collected every three days, and players will need around 168 Sakura Blooms if they wish to max ascend Ayaka. This implies that it will take a little over a week for players to gather the required amount of Sakura Blooms. Just like other ascension materials, Sakura Bloom is an Inazuma exclusive local specialty, and currently, only the Kamisato siblings need Sakura Bloom for ascension.

Listed below are all the locations where players can find Sakura Blooms for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Guide to all Sakura Bloom locations for Kamisato Ayaka

Keep in mind that an Electro character is required to collect the Sakura Blooms. There are many Electro characters in Genshin Impact that players can choose from:

Razor

Lisa

Kujou Sara

Fischl

Electro Traveler

Raiden Shougun

Yae Miko

It is advised to go with an Electro Catalyst user such as Lisa to collect Sakura Blooms more efficiently. However, any Electro character will suffice to collect Sakura Blooms.

Players can take the help of Genshin Impact’s interactive map given above. This interactive map displays all the major locations to collect Sakura Bloom, and players can have an easier time creating their own farming route.

There are also many efficient farming routes already made for Sakura Blooms. Here is a list of all the major locations where players can collect Sakura Blooms along with the farming route.

Narukami Shrine

Farming Route 1 - Narukami Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Narukami Shrine has the highest concentration of Sakura Bloom spawn locations. A total of 19 Sakura Blooms can be found in this area.

Farming Route 2 - Narukami Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can easily collect the Sakura Blooms located in Narukami Shrine by following the routes shown above.

Mt. Yougou

Farming Route 3 - Mt Yougou Underground Area (Image via Genshin Impact)

The farming route will take players to Mt. Yougou next, which has the second-highest concentration of Sakura Bloom spawn locations. As seen from the routes, players can collect about 10 Sakura Blooms in the underground area of Mt. Yougou.

Farming Route 4 - Mt Yougou (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, after collecting all the Sakura Blooms from the underground area of Mt. Yougou, players can collect ten more Sakura Blooms in the region by following the route shown above.

Kamisato Estate

Farming Route 5 - Narukami Shrine to Kamisato Estate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following this route will take players to Kamisato Estate. Players will collect Sakura Bloom on their way to Kamisato Estate from Narukami Shrine.

Farming Route 6 - Kamisato Estate (Image via HoYoverse)

Two Sakura Blooms spawned right behind the cliff of Kamisato Clan, and one Sakura Bloom is spawned on an island located northwest of Kamisato Estate.

Araumi

Farming Route 7 There- Araumi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Araumi waypoints and follow the routes shown above to collect the Sakura Blooms. The route is covered by a lot of mobs, so players can choose to avoid fights to complete the route efficiently.

Farming Route 8 - Southeast of Araumi (Image via HoYoverse)

Kondo Village - Byakko Plains

Farming Route 9 - Konda village to Byakko (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can follow this route to collect all Sakura Blooms located between Konda village and Byakko Plains.

Inazuma City

Farming Route 10 - Inazuma City (Image via HoYoverse)

There are tons of Sakura Blooms that can be found in the Inazuma city itself. Follow the route above to collect them all.

Chinju Forest

Farming Route 11 - Chinju Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

The remaining group of Sakura Blooms can be found in the Chinju Forest. Once again, there will be enemies nearby, so players can choose to avoid the fight or clear them to collect the rest of the Sakura Blooms.

