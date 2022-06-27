All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 6 (June 28) 

As the seasonal quest in Destiny 2 Season 17 progresses every week, players are getting more seasonal challenges to boost their power bonus. The upcoming weekly reset will be no different, as Bungie will be adding seven additional objectives for everyone to complete.

Similar to the challenges that came before, each player will have to load different activities and perform several calibrations and duties all over the system to complete them. There will be seven different seasonal challenges available for players, each granting different rewards.

The following article lists all the upcoming seasonal challenges in week 6 of Season 17.

All 7 upcoming seasonal challenges in week 6 of Destiny 2 Season 17 (June 28)

1) Sorrow Bound VI

Sever Rage mission in week 5 of Season 17 (Image via Bungie)

The ongoing arc of the seasonal story follows Caiatl, as she tries to exorcise the Nightmare of Ghaul with the help of Vanguard and the Guardians. The weekly mission, Sever: Rage, was available with the fifth weekly reset. In the next reset, however, players can expect the mission name to be Resolve, which is likely to conclude the arc.

To complete the seasonal challenge, players will need to complete the Bound in Sorrow VI quest and Lost Sectors all across the system.

Bound in Sorrow VI completion required: 1

Lost Sectors required: 5

Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Sparking Rage

Nightmare inside Sever Rage (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to use the Arc subclass, alongside Arc, Kinetic, and Stasis weapons inside Sever Rage mission from last week. It is also yet to be seen if there will be any bugs similar to last time, as Hothead and Riskrunner will be a good choice for both clearing adds and defeating bosses.

Sever Rage completion required: 1

Rewards: Figments of Darkness and Challenger XP+

3) Vestiges of Dread II

Opulent chest after finishing a Nightmare Containment (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to collect 15,000 Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes throughout the season. The best and quickest way to Vestiges is by completing Survey patrols on Leviathan derelict and opening up chests.

Each patrol completion will grant players 40 Vestiges, which will further add up as this particular objective is supposed to be retroactive.

Vestiges of Dread required: 15,000

Material nodes required: 40

Rewards: Challenger XP+

4) Glean Cut

Destiny 2 Glaive weapon type (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to score kills using Glaive or Swords on the Derelict Leviathan and defeat power Cabal combatants inside Sever activities.

Glaive or Sword kills required: 200

Powerful Cabal kills required: 30

Rewards: Figments of Darkness and Challenger XP++

5) Apex armorer

Masterworked armor piece (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to masterwork a piece of armor using Ascendant Shards, Enhancement Prism, Cores, and Legendary Shards.

Masterwork armor required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

6) Absolutely Stunning

Champion enemies (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to stun Champion enemies in any activity to complete this challenge.

Stuns required: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

7) Crucible ornament

Mandated Artillery ornament (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to reset Shaxx's reputation twice to get the Crucible ornament of the Chain of Command Machine Gun.

Ornament required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

