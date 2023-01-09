All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 6 (January 10) 

Destiny 2's sixth week will come with a new set of seasonal challenges for players to gather EXP. Like previous weeks, upcoming objectives go along the lines of calibrating weapons and collecting ritual ornaments. However, the first three challenges in the API are classified for the time being.

With the weekly reset, Revision Zero's third catalyst will be available for farming via Operation Seraph Shield. Players can expect the first three objectives to have something to do with the More Than A Weapon questline, alongside Heist Battlegrounds and time challenges.

Herein, we will list the four seasonal challenges players must complete in the sixth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Apex armorer and other Destiny 2 Season 19 week 6 seasonal challenges

1) CQC loadout

Judgment of Kelgorath Glaive (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must defeat opponents with Glaives anywhere in the system to complete this challenge. However, scoring kills against Guardians will grant bonus progress toward completion. Additional objectives require 50 melee kills with Glaives inside the Heist Battlegrounds activity.

A good weapon for this challenge will be this season's Judgment of Kelgorath, alongside perks such as Overflow and Incandescent. Since the latter can be activated solely with projectiles, players can use this weapon against an add-heavy (additional enemy) encounter such as Shuro Chi to complete the objective.

Glaive kills required: 125

Glaive melee kills required inside Heist Battlegrounds: 50

The reward for completing these tasks is Challenger XP+.

2) Apex armorer

Exotic armor masterwork (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to masterwork a piece of armor to complete this challenge. While this challenge seems rather straightforward, armor requires enhancement cores and prisms as well as ascendant shards to become fully gold-bordered. Both these cores and prisms can be bought from the Cryptarch every week, while the former also drops from Banshee's bounties.

As for the ascendant shards, players can either reset a vendor's rank for the first time in Season 19 or finish a Nightfall Strike in Master difficulty. A point worth noting is that Exotic armor pieces require three ascendant shards instead of one Legendary.

Masterwork armor required: 1.

Players will get Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust for completing these objectives.

3) Absolutely Stunning

Champion enemy within Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must stun 50 Champions anywhere in the system. However, there is a process that can quickly finish this objective in one go. Freezing an Overload Champion combatant into one place and firing the Divinity Trace Rifle on it will activate multiple Overload stuns.

All of these stuns will count as a total of 50 in one Overload Champion will easily complete the objective.

Stuns required: 50

Achieving this goal rewards players with Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

4) Crucible ornament

Rift in Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to pick up the Crucible ornament for Veles-X in Season 19. While this step has been recommended for weeks with bonus PvP ranks, this challenge is pretty much retroactive. Hence, acquiring the ornament before the week 6 weekly reset will complete this objective.

Ornaments required: 1.

The rewards to grab are Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

