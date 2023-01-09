Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 10 to 17): Warden of Nothing Nightfall, bonus Gambit ranks, Rift, and more 

The upcoming weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will take place on January 10 and will mark the arrival of this season's final Nightfall. Ana Bray's chapter with Rasputin is slowly coming to an end with each passing week, and the Revision Zero Exotic is close to being wrapped up with all its catalysts as well.

In the sixth weekly reset of Season 19, Warden of Nothing will arrive as the final Nightfall. Additionally, players will also be given the chance to go on a Gambit streak with bonus Infamy ranks, since resetting the Drifter's reputation twice will drop the ritual ornament.

The following article lists all the upcoming activities in the sixth weekly reset in Season of the Seraph.

Exploring the upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Week 6 (January 10 to 17)

1) Warden of Nothing

Warden of Nothing Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

While the Tangled Shore might have been vaulted by Bungie, players will still be able to revisit the Prison of Elders via the Warden of Nothing Nightfall. Since sunsetting, this particular Strike has been moved to Dreaming City, where they can load up the standard version of the mission.

Enemies within this Strike include Cabal and Vex, alongside a Fallen Servitor boss at the very end. Hence, players should prepare for all three kinds of Champions, alongside using Void and Solar shields. Since Grandmaster Nightfalls is scheduled to release on January 17, this mission will be available with the other four difficulties.

Warden of Nothing is one of the trickiest quests in the game, where each encounter can wipe out the entire fire team. From running trains to diffusing mines, this is one of those Strikes where everyone is recommended to take things on slowly and steadily. As for the weapon, the returning pinnacle Wendigo GL3 is expected to drop upon completion.

2) Bonus Gambit rank

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

With the weekly reset on January 10, Bungie will be putting bonus rank gains on all matches played in Gambit. Hence, be it wins or losses, players will get unlimited bonuses as long as they keep playing and hold an activity streak. Resetting the Drifter's reputation twice will drop not only the ritual weapon but its Gambit ornament as well.

While winning helps in gaining additional reputation EXP, finishing a match should be the top priority here if players are looking solely to reset their reputation. The seasonal challenge in the eighth week, called Gambit Ornament, will be marked as completed if they manage to acquire it from the Drifter within the next week.

3) Rift in Crucible

The Rift (Image via Destiny 2)

The Rift will be back in Destiny 2's rotational playlists in the Crucible next week, and players will be able to play three matches to obtain pinnacle gear for one of their characters. They will be placed inside a match with sparks in the middle of the map. The first team to pick it up and deposit it in the opposing squad's spawn will win a round.

The first roster to reach three wins in a round will win the match. Each match will run for 10 minutes, and the team with the most rounds won at the end of the timer will win the game.

