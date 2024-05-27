Although he has fallen out of the meta, Seer's skins in Apex Legends are still quite the attraction to Recon mains. The character was first introduced with the launch of Season 10, Emergence. After his release, he secured the throne as the best Recon Legend in this free-to-play battle royale title and had been dominating for a long time. However, recent seasons have nerfed his kit, which made him let go of his throne.

This article lists all Seer skins in Apex Legends from Legendary to Common so you can choose whatever suits your taste.

List of all Seer Skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Seer skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Seer skins (Image via EA)

Here is a list of all the Legendary Seer skins in Apex Legends:

Light Show

Plain Sight

Afrofuturism

Tiger Eyes

Out For Blood

Heartthrob

Aces High

The Baron

Envious Attitude

Bladed Wanderer

Celestial Sage

Subculture

Seerside

Ra Talent

Dressed For Luck

Similar to every other Legends’ Legendary skins, only five, such as the Light Show, Plain Sight, Afrofuturism, Tiger Eyes, and Out For Blood, can be unlocked with Crafting Metals.

Each of these can be unlocked by spending 1,200 Crafting Metals. Additionally, most of the abovementioned skins are event-exclusive. Hence, you will have to wait until they reappear in the store.

All Epic Seer skins in Apex Legends

Epic Seer skins (Image via EA)

All Epic-rarity Seer skins in Apex Legends are as follows:

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Heart Stopper

Freebooter

Iridescent

Trapped Dynamite

Shadow Sorcerer

Death Moon

Divine Oracle

Sweater Weather

In Apex Legends Season 21 Upheaval, there are a total of 13 Epic Seer skins. Most of these cosmetics can be purchased with 400 Crafting Metals. While some are event-exclusive and are not obtainable anymore, they might pop up in the Apex Legends in-game store in the future.

All Rare Seer skins in Apex Legends

Rare Seer skins (Image via EA)

The following list details all Rare Seer skins in Apex Legends:

Bloodline

Circuit Breaker

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Fire Within

King Kente

Kola Nut

Labyrinth

Prowess

Racing Stripe

Snakeskin

Super Rad

Unholy Alliance

Volcanic

Wishbone

Heart of Gold

Check Me Out

Curtain Call

Target Signal

Currently, there are 19 Rare Seer skins available in Apex Legends. However, some, including Target Signal, Heart of Gold, and Check Me Out, are no longer obtainable as they were available for a limited time. Apart from the limited-time/event-exclusive variants, all of these Rare cosmetics can be unlocked by spending 60 Crafting Metals.

All Common Seer skins in Apex Legends

Common Seer skins (Image via EA)

All Common Seer skins in Apex Legends are listed below:

Original (Default)

Amethyst

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Yellowjacket

Compared to the other rarities, there are no Common event-exclusive Seer skins. Each of these costs 30 Crafting Metals to unlock. While there are no major differences in the design, the colors have been tweaked to please players’ preferences.

