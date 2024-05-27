Although he has fallen out of the meta, Seer's skins in Apex Legends are still quite the attraction to Recon mains. The character was first introduced with the launch of Season 10, Emergence. After his release, he secured the throne as the best Recon Legend in this free-to-play battle royale title and had been dominating for a long time. However, recent seasons have nerfed his kit, which made him let go of his throne.
This article lists all Seer skins in Apex Legends from Legendary to Common so you can choose whatever suits your taste.
List of all Seer Skins in Apex Legends
All Legendary Seer skins in Apex Legends
Here is a list of all the Legendary Seer skins in Apex Legends:
- Light Show
- Plain Sight
- Afrofuturism
- Tiger Eyes
- Out For Blood
- Heartthrob
- Aces High
- The Baron
- Envious Attitude
- Bladed Wanderer
- Celestial Sage
- Subculture
- Seerside
- Ra Talent
- Dressed For Luck
Similar to every other Legends’ Legendary skins, only five, such as the Light Show, Plain Sight, Afrofuturism, Tiger Eyes, and Out For Blood, can be unlocked with Crafting Metals.
Each of these can be unlocked by spending 1,200 Crafting Metals. Additionally, most of the abovementioned skins are event-exclusive. Hence, you will have to wait until they reappear in the store.
Also read: All Vantage skins in Apex Legends
All Epic Seer skins in Apex Legends
All Epic-rarity Seer skins in Apex Legends are as follows:
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Heart Stopper
- Freebooter
- Iridescent
- Trapped Dynamite
- Shadow Sorcerer
- Death Moon
- Divine Oracle
- Sweater Weather
In Apex Legends Season 21 Upheaval, there are a total of 13 Epic Seer skins. Most of these cosmetics can be purchased with 400 Crafting Metals. While some are event-exclusive and are not obtainable anymore, they might pop up in the Apex Legends in-game store in the future.
All Rare Seer skins in Apex Legends
The following list details all Rare Seer skins in Apex Legends:
- Bloodline
- Circuit Breaker
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Fire Within
- King Kente
- Kola Nut
- Labyrinth
- Prowess
- Racing Stripe
- Snakeskin
- Super Rad
- Unholy Alliance
- Volcanic
- Wishbone
- Heart of Gold
- Check Me Out
- Curtain Call
- Target Signal
Currently, there are 19 Rare Seer skins available in Apex Legends. However, some, including Target Signal, Heart of Gold, and Check Me Out, are no longer obtainable as they were available for a limited time. Apart from the limited-time/event-exclusive variants, all of these Rare cosmetics can be unlocked by spending 60 Crafting Metals.
Also read: All Horizon skins in Apex Legends
All Common Seer skins in Apex Legends
All Common Seer skins in Apex Legends are listed below:
- Original (Default)
- Amethyst
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Yellowjacket
Compared to the other rarities, there are no Common event-exclusive Seer skins. Each of these costs 30 Crafting Metals to unlock. While there are no major differences in the design, the colors have been tweaked to please players’ preferences.
Check out some more articles on Apex Legends:
- All Fuse skins in Apex Legends
- All Newcastle skins in Apex Legends
- All Bangalore skins in Apex Legends
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!