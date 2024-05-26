If you like to main the Survivalist Sniper, the best Vantage skins in Apex Legends may interest you. Debuted in Season 14, Vantage is an under-picked character who can easily secure knockdowns and potentially wipe squads with her ultimate ability, Sniper’s Mark. Her passive ability, Spotter’s Lens, allows her to scan her adversaries from far away.

This article lists all Vantage skins available in Apex Legends so that you can choose your desired ones and dominate in every match.

List of all Vantage skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Vantage skins (Image via EA)

Here are all Legendary Vantage skins:

Falcon Patrol

Genesis Effect

Nocturnal Tactics

Red Shot Raider

Ice Cold

Enchantress

Cybernetic Survivalist

Night Cat

Advanced Tracking

Graceful Hunt

From the abovementioned skins, only four can be unlocked using 1,200 Crafting Metals. The rest of these cosmetics are mostly event exclusives; hence, you must wait until the corresponding event goes live again.

All Epic Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Epic Vantage skins (Image via EA)

The Epic Vantage skins are listed in the section below:

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Sandswept

Troop Leader

Stalker

Soulless Huntress

Each of these Epic cosmetics costs 400 Crafting Metals. While most can be unlocked with Crafting Metals, some skins such as Troop Leader, Sandswept, and Stalker will not be returning, as the former is a Prime Gaming exclusive item while the rest are battle pass exclusive skins.

All Rare Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Rare Vantage skins (Image via EA)

The following section lists all Rare Vantage skins:

Alpha Royal

Arachnophobia

Bloodline

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Formal Finery

Labyrinth

Prowess

Racing Stripes

Snakeskin

Super Rad

Unholy Alliance

Volcanic

Wallflower

Wishbone

Unlike the other rarities, each of the Rare Vantage skins can be unlocked with 60 Crafting Metals. Since these skins are of lower rarity, their designs are not very different from the default skin. In Season 21, there are 15 Rare skins for Vantage.

All Common Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Common Vantage skins (Image via EA)

Al Common Vantage skins are listed in the following section:

Original (Default)

Amethyst

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Yellowjacket

As of writing, there are a total of 16 Common Vantage skins available in Apex Legends. Similar to the Rare ones, there are no event-exclusive Common skins for Vantage; hence, you can obtain these skins for 30 Crafting Metals each.

