Support Legend connoisseurs seek the best Gibraltar Skins in Apex Legends Season 21. The protector of Solace promotes a defensive approach in this fast-paced battle royale experience. As one of the best Support Legends in-game, Gibraltar is blessed with a plethora of skins and cosmetics. Equipping them will surely enhance your gameplay experience

With that in mind, this article will mention all 87 skins of Gibraltar. They will be divided into four different categories: Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common. This will help players decide which Legend skin suits them the best.

List of all Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Gibraltar skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Each Gibraltar legendary skin costs 1,200 Crafting Metals. However, some of them — like Born in Blood, King of the Sea, and Pandamonium — were event-exclusive. It's worth noting that the developers haven't confirmed the return of such limited-time cosmetics.

Here are all the Legendary skins for Gibraltar:

Millenium Task

Dark Side

Ride or Die

Bunker Buster

Soft Power

Code Red

Call to Arms

Monster Mashed

Redwood Raider

Brudda Bear

Shell-Shocked

Gibraltron

Imperial Defender

Blazin’ Hot

Born in Blood

Golden God

King of the Sea

Lost Dynasty

Blood and Thunder

Gentle Giant

Ring Leader

Booming System

Glorious Combatant

Golden Guardian

Pandamonium

Frozen Magma

Bass Drop

Spirit of Protection

Court Executioner

Fallen Guardian

Bionic Bodyguard

Grave Protector

Thunder Clap

All Epic Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends

Epic Gibraltar skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex players can obtain each Epic skin for this character for 400 Crafting Metals. However, much like Legendary ones, some of the following are not available to purchase due to being exclusive to certain events.

Here is a list of Epic skins for Gibraltar in Apex Legends:

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Hack the System

Heat Sync

Neural Net

Toxic Touch

Easy Breezy

Chrome Dome

Hollow One

Rune Rock

Hot Drop

All Rare Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends

Rare Gibraltar skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Rare skins cost 60 Crafting Metals a piece. Here are all the ones Gibraltar has:

Bloodline

Green Screen

Hieroglyph

Interdimensional

Molten Core

Ornamental Nature

Purgatory

Scales of Justice

Sizzle Reel

Tartan Fleece

Tight Rope

Tropic Streak

Warlord

Woodland Warfare

Volcanic

Founder

Deep Blue

Gilded

Hardline

Shiled of the North

Arctic Plate

Tribal Instinct

Decked Out

Gate Keeper

Hive Minded

Doom and Gloom

Natural Selection

All Common Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends

Common Gibraltar skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex players worldwide can unlock these common skins for 30 Crafting Metals a piece:

Original

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

