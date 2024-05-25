Support Legend connoisseurs seek the best Gibraltar Skins in Apex Legends Season 21. The protector of Solace promotes a defensive approach in this fast-paced battle royale experience. As one of the best Support Legends in-game, Gibraltar is blessed with a plethora of skins and cosmetics. Equipping them will surely enhance your gameplay experience
With that in mind, this article will mention all 87 skins of Gibraltar. They will be divided into four different categories: Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Common. This will help players decide which Legend skin suits them the best.
List of all Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
All Legendary Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
Each Gibraltar legendary skin costs 1,200 Crafting Metals. However, some of them — like Born in Blood, King of the Sea, and Pandamonium — were event-exclusive. It's worth noting that the developers haven't confirmed the return of such limited-time cosmetics.
Here are all the Legendary skins for Gibraltar:
- Millenium Task
- Dark Side
- Ride or Die
- Bunker Buster
- Soft Power
- Code Red
- Call to Arms
- Monster Mashed
- Redwood Raider
- Brudda Bear
- Shell-Shocked
- Gibraltron
- Imperial Defender
- Blazin’ Hot
- Born in Blood
- Golden God
- King of the Sea
- Lost Dynasty
- Blood and Thunder
- Gentle Giant
- Ring Leader
- Booming System
- Glorious Combatant
- Golden Guardian
- Pandamonium
- Frozen Magma
- Bass Drop
- Spirit of Protection
- Court Executioner
- Fallen Guardian
- Bionic Bodyguard
- Grave Protector
- Thunder Clap
You might be interested in: All Conduit skins in Apex Legends
All Epic Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
Apex players can obtain each Epic skin for this character for 400 Crafting Metals. However, much like Legendary ones, some of the following are not available to purchase due to being exclusive to certain events.
Here is a list of Epic skins for Gibraltar in Apex Legends:
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Neural Net
- Toxic Touch
- Easy Breezy
- Chrome Dome
- Hollow One
- Rune Rock
- Hot Drop
All Rare Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
Rare skins cost 60 Crafting Metals a piece. Here are all the ones Gibraltar has:
- Bloodline
- Green Screen
- Hieroglyph
- Interdimensional
- Molten Core
- Ornamental Nature
- Purgatory
- Scales of Justice
- Sizzle Reel
- Tartan Fleece
- Tight Rope
- Tropic Streak
- Warlord
- Woodland Warfare
- Volcanic
- Founder
- Deep Blue
- Gilded
- Hardline
- Shiled of the North
- Arctic Plate
- Tribal Instinct
- Decked Out
- Gate Keeper
- Hive Minded
- Doom and Gloom
- Natural Selection
All Common Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends
Apex players worldwide can unlock these common skins for 30 Crafting Metals a piece:
- Original
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
If you’re interested in more news, updates, and skin-related articles like this one, make sure to click on the following links:
- All Bloodhound skins in Apex Legends
- All Wraith skins in Apex Legends
- All Mirage skins in Apex Legends
- All Caustic skins in Apex Legends
- All Octane skins in Apex Legends
- Nitride Weapon arsenal event: price, what’s included, and more
- Apex will reportedly feature Pathfinder prestige skin
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!