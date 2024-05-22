Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends: Price, what's included, and more

The Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends is live. This latest cosmetic store update offers players an array of distinctive, collectible weapon skins. The cosmetics in Nitride Weapon Arsenal can be purchased in a bundle or separately as individual weapon skins. This limited-time shop will feature event-specific weapons in Apex items that players can acquire to enhance their collection.

This article explores everything offered within the Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends.

Prices of Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends

Prices of Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts || Apex_Tracker/X)

The brand-new Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends Season 21 lets players buy all the skins in a bundle as well as individual skins. The Nitride Weapon Arsenal bundle costs players 4,950 Apex Coins, which is a 45% discount from its official price of 9,000 Apex Coins.

Those interested in getting their hands on a complete set of fan-favorite weapons skins can buy the bundle altogether. However, those interested in a single skin can also buy them individually. Every Legendary skin in the Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends individually costs 1,800 Apex Coins.

Here is a breakdown of the Apex Coin packages available in the store in terms of real currency value:

You can get 1,000 Apex Coins for $9.99

You can get 2,150 for $19.99

You can get 4,350 for $39.99

You can get 6,700 for $59.99

You can get 11,500 for $99.99

Remember that Apex Coins should be purchased exclusively through authorized channels, including the in-game store on Apex Legends, or trusted partners such as the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Xbox Store, Steam, and the Origin Launcher. Additionally, you can purchase gift cards for Apex Coins, which can be redeemed within the game.

What's included in the Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends?

Nitride Precision Legendary Sentinel Skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts || Apex_Tracker/X)

The Nitride Weapon Arsenal event in Apex Legends features five unique collectible weapon skins. Here's a list of the skins included in this bundle:

Nitride Dominance Legendary R-301 Skin Nitride Destruction Legendary R-99 Skin Nitride Persistence Legendary Wingman Skin Nitride Precision Legendary Sentinel Skin Nitride Shredder Legendary Peacekeeper Skin

The 45% discount on the exclusive event store bundle is a great deal and, as mentioned, is a decent purchase recommendation. Event bundles like this are time-limited, and they're not guaranteed to reappear in the Apex item store.

Players who do not have a sufficient amount can either buy Apex Coins or go for any individual skin. All skins featured in the Nitride Weapon Arsenal carry a unique aesthetic and are an optimum recommendation for fans of funky skins.

