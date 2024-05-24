Support class fanatics constantly remain on the lookout for all Mirage skins in Apex Legends. This devious trickster boasts some of the best cosmetics in the game that are not only visually spectacular but also enhance the overall experience. His Ultimate utility Life of the Party helps him confuse enemies by deploying a group of decoys that act as a momentary distraction in climactic counters.

Respawn offers a total of 85 skins for Mirage, these cosmetics form a huge collection which makes it overwhelming to decide and pick the most suitable one. This article will explore and list all available Mirage skins in Apex Legends.

List of Mirage skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Mirage skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Mirage skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Revenger

Ghost Machine

Angel City Hustler

The Prestige

Marked Man

The Dark Artist

Center Stage

Captain Bamboozle

Old Town

Pit Crew

The Wisecracker

Folk Hero

Man Made Man

Fool's Gold

Seafoam Swindler

Boogie Down

Red Carpet

Swish-buckler

The Show Stopper

Chuckles The Barrelman

Perfect Illusion

Desert Mirage

Night Crawler

Lit Witt

Red Alert

Mischief Mage

Sub-Mirage

Bad Joke

Mirage has a whopping 28 Legendary skins in Apex Legends. Some of these can be purchased with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the remaining ones are associated with specific thematic events or seasoned events.

Legendary skins like Marked Man, Captain Bamboozle, Old Town, and The Wisecracker are event-specific skins that are likely to return in the item shop in future seasons.

You might be interested in: How to play Mirage in Apex Legends

All Epic Mirage skins in Apex Legends

Epic Mirage skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fiber Optics

Glowing Viral

Hack the System

Heat Sync

Neural Net

Snake Charmer

Solar Flair

Moneymaker

Lens Flair

Lens Flair

High Contrast

Frostwalker

Bamboogie

Pearlescent

Mirage has a total of 14 Epic skins in Apex Legends. These cosmetics can be crafted for 400 Crafting Materials. Although, similar to Legendary skins, some Epic Mirage offerings like Snake Charmer, Solar Flair, Moneymaker, and Data Leak are event-specific skins that remain available for a limited period. Pearlescent is among such cosmetics that appeared in the Uprising Collection Event in Season 19 of the game.

All Rare Mirage skins in Apex Legends

Mirage Rare skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Convergence

Death Adder

Flower Power

Flower Power

Hieroglyph

Hypnotic

Mint Condition

Sizzle Reel

Super Rad

Sweet 16

Tartan Fleece

Tie Dye

Unicornucopia

Urban Legend

Woodland Warfare

Outlaw

Neon Dream

Holo Man

Fired Up

Fancy Schmancy

Lucky Charmer

Stunt Double

Ocean Groove

Performance Artist

Brand Ambassador

Galactic Navigator

Celtic Trouble

There are a total of 27 Rare Mirage skins in the game. These cosmetics are cheap compared to Legendary and Rare Mirage skins and can be crafted for 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some of these skins, such as Neon Dream, Ocean Groove, and Galactic Navigator are exclusive to the Playstation Plus pack which makes them special. This reduces the likelihood of their appearance in the item shop soon.

All Common Mirage skins in Apex Legends

Mirage Common skins in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Original

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

Mirage has a total of 16 Common rarity skins in Apex Legends. These are some of the cheapest cosmetics in the game and can be acquired for a small price of 30 Crafting Materials. In contrast to other rarities, all 16 skins can be crafted using materials, and no event-exclusive common skins are present in the game.

That concludes our list of all Mirage skins in Apex Legends.

Check out other Apex Legends Articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback