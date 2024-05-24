Support class fanatics constantly remain on the lookout for all Mirage skins in Apex Legends. This devious trickster boasts some of the best cosmetics in the game that are not only visually spectacular but also enhance the overall experience. His Ultimate utility Life of the Party helps him confuse enemies by deploying a group of decoys that act as a momentary distraction in climactic counters.
Respawn offers a total of 85 skins for Mirage, these cosmetics form a huge collection which makes it overwhelming to decide and pick the most suitable one. This article will explore and list all available Mirage skins in Apex Legends.
List of Mirage skins in Apex Legends
All Legendary Mirage skins in Apex Legends
- The Revenger
- Ghost Machine
- Angel City Hustler
- The Prestige
- Marked Man
- The Dark Artist
- Center Stage
- Captain Bamboozle
- Old Town
- Pit Crew
- The Wisecracker
- Folk Hero
- Man Made Man
- Fool's Gold
- Seafoam Swindler
- Boogie Down
- Red Carpet
- Swish-buckler
- The Show Stopper
- Chuckles The Barrelman
- Perfect Illusion
- Desert Mirage
- Night Crawler
- Lit Witt
- Red Alert
- Mischief Mage
- Sub-Mirage
- Bad Joke
Mirage has a whopping 28 Legendary skins in Apex Legends. Some of these can be purchased with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the remaining ones are associated with specific thematic events or seasoned events.
Legendary skins like Marked Man, Captain Bamboozle, Old Town, and The Wisecracker are event-specific skins that are likely to return in the item shop in future seasons.
All Epic Mirage skins in Apex Legends
- Fiber Optics
- Glowing Viral
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
- Neural Net
- Snake Charmer
- Solar Flair
- Moneymaker
- Lens Flair
- High Contrast
- Frostwalker
- Bamboogie
- Pearlescent
Mirage has a total of 14 Epic skins in Apex Legends. These cosmetics can be crafted for 400 Crafting Materials. Although, similar to Legendary skins, some Epic Mirage offerings like Snake Charmer, Solar Flair, Moneymaker, and Data Leak are event-specific skins that remain available for a limited period. Pearlescent is among such cosmetics that appeared in the Uprising Collection Event in Season 19 of the game.
All Rare Mirage skins in Apex Legends
- Convergence
- Death Adder
- Flower Power
- Hieroglyph
- Hypnotic
- Mint Condition
- Sizzle Reel
- Super Rad
- Sweet 16
- Tartan Fleece
- Tie Dye
- Unicornucopia
- Urban Legend
- Woodland Warfare
- Outlaw
- Neon Dream
- Holo Man
- Fired Up
- Fancy Schmancy
- Lucky Charmer
- Stunt Double
- Ocean Groove
- Performance Artist
- Brand Ambassador
- Galactic Navigator
- Celtic Trouble
There are a total of 27 Rare Mirage skins in the game. These cosmetics are cheap compared to Legendary and Rare Mirage skins and can be crafted for 60 Crafting Materials. Additionally, some of these skins, such as Neon Dream, Ocean Groove, and Galactic Navigator are exclusive to the Playstation Plus pack which makes them special. This reduces the likelihood of their appearance in the item shop soon.
All Common Mirage skins in Apex Legends
- Original
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
Mirage has a total of 16 Common rarity skins in Apex Legends. These are some of the cheapest cosmetics in the game and can be acquired for a small price of 30 Crafting Materials. In contrast to other rarities, all 16 skins can be crafted using materials, and no event-exclusive common skins are present in the game.
That concludes our list of all Mirage skins in Apex Legends.
