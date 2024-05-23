All Caustic skins in Apex Legends

Caustic is one of the most formidable Controller class characters in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Controller class mains constantly remain on the lookout for all Caustic skins in Apex Legends. Players can trap and outplay their enemies in style with the Caustic skins. This formidable Legend can block enemy vision by trapping them in a vicious cloud of poisonous gas through his NoxGas grenade ultimate. Skins provide a visual spectacle to the character and enhance the gaming experience. Caustic is recognized as one of the best Legends in Ranked play due to his control abilities.

Respawn provides an extensive range of Caustic skins, leaving players with the challenging task of selecting the most suitable one. This article will explore and list all available Caustic skins in Apex Legends.

List of Caustic skins in Apex Legends

All Mythic Caustic skins in Apex Legends

  • Apex Contagion (Tier 1)
  • Apex Contagion (Tier 2)
  • Apex Contagion (Tier 3)

These are Mythic Caustic skins that are paired with unique Heirlooms and Finishers. To complete the set, players must unlock the initial tier using 150 Heirloom Shards. Subsequently, upon inflicting a specific quantity of damage, they can unlock the mythic tier's skins.

  • Apex Contagion Tier 2 can be unlocked after inflicting 30,000 damage as Caustic (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).
  • Apex Contagion Tier 3 can be unlocked after inflicting 100,000 damage as Caustic (Following Tier 1 skin unlock).

All Legendary Caustic skins in Apex Legends

  • Divine Right
  • Philosopher's Stone
  • Blackheart
  • Third Emperor
  • Synthesis Chamber
  • The Trophy Hunter
  • Dark Cloud
  • Prince of Darkness
  • The Last Laugh
  • Claustic
  • Waste Management
  • Necrosis
  • Gasbuster
  • Bloodthirsty
  • Killing Joke
  • Sweet Dreams
  • Mad King
  • Deputy of Death
  • Silverback
  • Inmate Nox
  • Jaeger
  • Field Research
  • So Serious
  • Lion Guard
  • Furnace Fury
  • Noxious Nobleman
  • Toxic Terminator
  • Professor Nox

Caustic has 29 Legendary skins in Apex Legends. Some can be unlocked with 1200 Crafting Materials, while the remaining options are exclusively tied to specific events or a particular Season. Skins like Lion Guard, Furnace Fury, and Noxious Nobleman might be available in-game in the coming Seasons.

All Epic Caustic skins in Apex Legends

  • Daemon Hunter
  • Fiber Optics
  • Illegal Operation
  • Heat Sync
  • Neural Net
  • Barracuda
  • Tiger Blood
  • Barrel of Laughs
  • Grave Robber
  • Acid Bubble
  • Boiling Point
  • Marine Toxicologist
  • Bad Blood
  • Twilight Torturer

There are 14 Epic Caustic skins in Apex Legends. These can be purchased for 400 Crafting Materials. However, similar to Legendary skins, some Epic cosmetic items like Bad Blood, Twilight Torturer, and Marine Toxicologist Shell are event-specific and have fewer chances to return to the game item shop.

All Rare Caustic skins in Apex Legends

  • Absolution
  • Bloodline
  • Collider
  • Dark Web
  • Desert Scorpion
  • Green Screen
  • Hypnotic
  • Interdimensional
  • Prehistoric
  • Sizzle Reel
  • Snakeskin
  • Unholy Alliance
  • Vicious Cycle
  • Volcanic
  • Wishbone
  • Bloodshot
  • Freezer Burn
  • Chemical Compound
  • Geometric Anomaly
  • Cyber Sludge
  • Future's Past
  • Chilled Out
  • Cold Blooded
  • Terrestrial Shell
  • Black Into Blue
  • Fractal Power

There are a total of 26 Rare Caustic skins in Apex Legends. Rare skins are more economical compared to Legendary and Epic ones as they can be crafted for a small price of 60 Crafting Materials. Rare skins like Freezer Burn, Cyber Sludge, Terrestrial Shell, and Black Into Blue are event-specific and have fewer chances to appear in the in-game item shop.

All Common Caustic skins in Apex Legends

  • Original
  • Arctic
  • Cardinal
  • Clearwater
  • Evergreen
  • Flamingo
  • Hydro
  • Limelight
  • Mandarin
  • Midnight
  • Orchid
  • Rage
  • Sahara
  • Skyward
  • Vino
  • Yellowjacket

There are a total of 16 Common rarity Caustic skins in the game. These are of the lowest rarity. They are among the cheapest cosmetic items in the game and can be bought for only 30 Crafting Materials. In contrast to other rarity levels, all 16 skins can be created using materials, and no event-exclusive common skins exist within the game.

That concludes the list of all Caustic skins in Apex Legends for 2024.

