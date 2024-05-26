All Fuse skins in Apex Legends

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 26, 2024 11:16 GMT
All Fuse skins in Apex Legends
Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fuse skins in Apex Legends are among the coolest in the game possibly due to his mechanical arm and stacks of nades on his body. He's the king of chaos as his kit rains down fire and crackers wreaking havoc on the battlefield. Fuse mains utilize his passive by carrying two grenades per inventory slot. The new perks introduced in Season 20 have made him even more viable in the current meta, making Fuse a popular pick in Apex Legends.

Fuse has a total of 71 skins in the game, out of which 20 are Legendary, 14 are Epic, 21 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Fuse skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Fuse skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Legendary Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

As of writing, Fuse has 20 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials. The other skins were available from exclusive events or in the battle passes of previous seasons.

  1. Man-O-War
  2. Dread Captain
  3. Natural Born Daredevil
  4. Old Gold
  5. Broseidon
  6. Real Steel
  7. Boared to Death
  8. Scallywag
  9. Cybernetic Payload
  10. Silver Fox
  11. Sir Fitzroy
  12. Animal Instinct
  13. Bounty Hunter
  14. Father Fitzmas
  15. Down Umber
  16. Artillery Armsman
  17. License to Chill
  18. Golden Grenadier
  19. Professor Fitzroy
  20. Pharaoh’s Guardian

Read more: 5 best Fuse skins in Apex Legends for 2024

All Epic Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Epic Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Epic Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 14 Epic skins for Fuse, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials. The rest were available in exclusive events which might make a return to the store in the future.

  1. Daemon Hunter
  2. Fiber Optics
  3. Hack the System
  4. Heat Sync
  5. User Friendly
  6. Collateral Damage
  7. Pearly White
  8. Festive Decor
  9. Flickering Ember
  10. Down Thunder
  11. Fireball Filigree
  12. Artic Fusion
  13. Sakura Showdown
  14. Enhanced Menace

All Rare Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Rare Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Rare Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 21 Rare Fuse skins in Apex Legends, 17 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins came out during exclusive events or in battle passes from previous seasons and might reappear in the store later.

  1. Bang You're Dead
  2. Copperhead
  3. Disruptor
  4. Fired Up
  5. Generation X
  6. Horn of Plenty
  7. Kingslayer
  8. Pincushion
  9. Racing Stripes
  10. Running Fatigues
  11. Sizzle Reel
  12. Snakeskin
  13. Super Rad
  14. Tie Dye
  15. Tragic Streak
  16. Under the Warp
  17. Unicornucopia
  18. Art of War
  19. Freedom Fighter
  20. Ring Master
  21. Callous Cartographer

Also read: Apex Legends Fuse guide

All Common Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Common Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)
Common Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Fuse skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on. Notably, there are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

  1. Default
  2. Amethyst
  3. Arctic
  4. Cardinal
  5. Clearwater
  6. Evergreen
  7. Flamingo
  8. Hydro
  9. Limelight
  10. Mandarin
  11. Midnight
  12. Rage
  13. Sahara
  14. Skyward
  15. Vino
  16. Yellowjacket

To learn more about skins in Apex Legends, check out the articles below:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी