All Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Fuse skins in Apex Legends are among the coolest in the game possibly due to his mechanical arm and stacks of nades on his body. He's the king of chaos as his kit rains down fire and crackers wreaking havoc on the battlefield. Fuse mains utilize his passive by carrying two grenades per inventory slot. The new perks introduced in Season 20 have made him even more viable in the current meta, making Fuse a popular pick in Apex Legends.

Fuse has a total of 71 skins in the game, out of which 20 are Legendary, 14 are Epic, 21 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

This article lists all available Fuse skins in Apex Legends as of 2024.

List of Fuse skins in Apex Legends

All Legendary Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Legendary Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

As of writing, Fuse has 20 Legendary skins. Of these, five can be unlocked with 1,200 Crafting Materials. The other skins were available from exclusive events or in the battle passes of previous seasons.

Man-O-War Dread Captain Natural Born Daredevil Old Gold Broseidon Real Steel Boared to Death Scallywag Cybernetic Payload Silver Fox Sir Fitzroy Animal Instinct Bounty Hunter Father Fitzmas Down Umber Artillery Armsman License to Chill Golden Grenadier Professor Fitzroy Pharaoh’s Guardian

All Epic Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Epic Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 14 Epic skins for Fuse, out of which six cost 400 Crafting Materials. The rest were available in exclusive events which might make a return to the store in the future.

Daemon Hunter Fiber Optics Hack the System Heat Sync User Friendly Collateral Damage Pearly White Festive Decor Flickering Ember Down Thunder Fireball Filigree Artic Fusion Sakura Showdown Enhanced Menace

All Rare Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Rare Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 21 Rare Fuse skins in Apex Legends, 17 of which cost only 60 Crafting Materials. The other skins came out during exclusive events or in battle passes from previous seasons and might reappear in the store later.

Bang You're Dead Copperhead Disruptor Fired Up Generation X Horn of Plenty Kingslayer Pincushion Racing Stripes Running Fatigues Sizzle Reel Snakeskin Super Rad Tie Dye Tragic Streak Under the Warp Unicornucopia Art of War Freedom Fighter Ring Master Callous Cartographer

All Common Fuse skins in Apex Legends

Common Fuse skins (Image via Electronic Arts)

There are 16 Common Fuse skins available in Apex Legends. They cost only 30 Crafting Materials and are the easiest to get your hands on. Notably, there are no event-exclusive skins in this category.

Default Amethyst Arctic Cardinal Clearwater Evergreen Flamingo Hydro Limelight Mandarin Midnight Rage Sahara Skyward Vino Yellowjacket

