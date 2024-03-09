Server errors in Sea of Thieves, known as the beard errors, can prevent you from having a thrilling and enjoyable adventure in the open seas. If you're having trouble logging into Sea of Thieves, you might run into funky error codes with weird beard names.

While not all these beards can be trimmed, deciphering the cryptic codes and equipping you with the knowledge to fix these interruptions is our duty.

This guide will navigate you through the murky waters of all server errors in Sea of Thieves and get you back to plundering the high seas.

List of server errors in Sea of Thieves

Server errors in Sea of Thieves are communicated through a series of error messages called "beard errors." These names, like Alabasterbeard or Lavenderbeard, might be funny, but they can be frustrating if you don't know what they mean.

Here are all the server errors in Sea of Thieves that you can currently encounter.

Note: These are the official descriptions provided by Sea of Thieves.

Kiwibeard

This can be caused by any of the following:

The Servers Are Closed – We are not running a play session when you try to log in, so you cannot play Sea of Thieves right now.

You have more than one Gamertag signed in to your console. Please sign all other accounts out of the console and only launch the game with the one account that has been invited to play.

Cinnamonbeard and Bronzebeard

We were unable to connect you to the game. Please do the following:

Press the Guide button on your controller.

Highlight Sea of Thieves.

Press the Menu Button (to the right of the Guide Button on your controller).

Highlight "Quit" and press A.

Re-launch Sea of Thieves from your Pins, Recent, or My Games & Apps areas of your console.

Navigate the menu and join a game as usual.

Alpacabeard

The Alpacabeard error can be caused by various reasons:

Game Licence - check that your Steam purchase of the game did not fail due to payment issues

- check that your Steam purchase of the game did not fail due to payment issues Steam login - you may be logged in to an incorrect Steam account that does not own the game license

- you may be logged in to an incorrect Steam account that does not own the game license Corrupted Game client - to solve this issue, please uninstall and reinstall the game and try again

- to solve this issue, please uninstall and reinstall the game and try again Corrupted Steam application - uninstall the Steam client application and reinstall, making sure that you only have one copy of the Steam client installed on your PC

Ashbeard

You must be signed in to Xbox Live to play Sea of Thieves. Ensure your Xbox Live status is connected, sign in, and try again.

It is one of the most common server errors in Sea of Thieves, especially when playing after a long time.

Avocadobeard

When playing on an Xbox One console, you need an Xbox Game Pass Core membership to play online. Please check your subscription settings and purchase a Core membership as needed.

Alabasterbeard, Allmondbeard & Cyanbeard

Your connection to Xbox Live and/or the Sea of Thieves services has been disrupted or lost. Please check your console's network status via the Settings > Network menu.

Beigebeard & Lightbeigebeard

You do not currently have the latest version of the game installed. Please check for updates.

Fishbeard

This is an issue with our servers, the team is hard at work, and we will get everyone back in and playing as quickly as possible!

Daffodilbeard

Something has happened on our side that we're working to fix. Please check the status of the game for more information.

Hazelnutbeard

There is an issue preventing your system from connecting to the Sea of Thieves servers. Please check your internet connection/home network and try again.

Fluffybeard

We have either taken the servers down for an update, or we are not currently running a playtest session at this time. Please verify there is a scheduled playtest running in your timezone.

Lapisbeard

Something has happened on our side that we're working to fix. Please check the status of the game for more information.

Lavenderbeard

This is mainly caused by the servers being down for maintenance. This can also be caused by Firewall and Antivirus updates blocking the game client or ISP connection issues.

Further Support for the Lavenderbeard can be found in the official Lavenderbeard Article.

Llamabeard

Ensure that you are logged into the correct Steam account which owns your copy of Sea of Thieves. Please contact Steam Support to confirm ownership.

Pepperbeard

Ensure that you are logged into the correct Steam account which owns your copy of Sea of Thieves. Please contact Steam Support to confirm ownership.

Obsidianbeard

There has been an issue with your connection to the game's servers. Please try re-entering the lobby again. If the issue persists, try creating a new crew.

Bluebeard

Please try entering the game again once the current maintenance window has expired.

Marblebeard

Your game is currently unable to communicate with the server it is trying to join. Please check your home network, including firewall/anti-virus configuration and other networking options such as NAT type.

Coralbeard

This may be due to a temporary server issue or server maintenance. Please check for game updates and try again later.

Lazybeard

You have been removed from the active game session due to a lack of activity.

Greybeard

This is an issue with our servers, the team is hard at work, and we will get everyone back in and playing as quickly as possible!

Denimbeard

The denimbeard error can be displayed during the matchmaking flow on the Insider version of Sea of Thieves. If you see this error, it means you are not signed up for the Insider program. You can sign up via the Insider website, provided you are 18+ years of age and own a Game Pass subscription or your own Sea of Thieves physically or digitally.

Alternatively, you may have been removed from the old pioneer program or the new Insider program for breaking the Terms and Conditions you agreed to when signing up.

Strawberrybeard

Mainly caused by the servers being down for maintenance or external network issues. This can also be caused by Firewall and Antivirus updates blocking the game client or ISP connection issues.

Redbeard

Your account has been permanently banned from our services - this will be due to a serious breach of our Code of Conduct or Terms of Service.

Daisybeard & Lettucebeard

These beard errors are displayed when there are issues connecting to our services. If the issue persists, we recommend relaunching the game and trying again.

Yellowbeard

Your account was suspended from our services due to a violation of our Code of Conduct or Terms of Service. This is a temporary suspension, normally only lasting a number of days based on the offense.

Vicuñabeard

Sea of Thieves is currently unable to communicate with the Steam API. Check if Steam is undergoing maintenance.

Not all of the server errors in Sea of Thieves can be solved from your end, some are server-side errors, and waiting patiently is your only option.

So, the next time you encounter one of these server errors in Sea of Thieves, remember to use this guide. By checking the official Sea of Thieves server status and troubleshooting your own internet connection, you'll be well on your way to smoother sailing. Now go forth, pirate legend, and conquer those seas!

