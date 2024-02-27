Best ways to level up reputation in Sea of Thieves

Leveling up your reputation in Sea of Thieves is the only way to satisfy your craving for Pirate Legend status. Navigating the treacherous waters is thrilling, but improving your reputation with the Trading Companies feels like steering a galleon against the wind. The road to Pirate Legend is not easy and requires bold, pirate-y deeds.

This guide charts the fastest and most efficient ways to gain reputation in Sea of Thieves, from vault runs to lucrative Merchant Alliance hauls. Whether you sail solo or with a loyal crew, prepare to hoist your colors high and become an absolute legend in Sea of Thieves.

How to level up reputation in Sea of Thieves?

Selling loot to specific NPCs gives reputation for that particular faction. (Image via Rare)

Reputation in Sea of Thieves can be earned in the following ways:

Selling loot to any of the Trading Company representatives on outposts.

Unlocking higher grades and commendations for a Trading Company.

Increasing emissary levels of a Trading Company during voyages.

Lowering your emissary flag for a Trading Company.

As of Sea of Thieves Season 11, any loot can also be sold to the Sovereign, and players can still earn the same reputation instead.

What are Emissaries in Sea of Thieves?

Player Crews chosen to represent a particular Trading Company in the Sea of Thieves are known as Trading Company Emissaries. Becoming an Emissary offers several advantages to crews, including bigger payments and reputation boosts for treasure items exclusive to a company.

It also grants access to high-reward Emissary quests and additional cosmetics awarded to the busy Emissaries at sea.

Rewards for increased reputation in Sea of Thieves

Level 5 emissary flags as seen on ships. (Image via Rare)

When a crew raises an emissary flag, and its corresponding company receives any treasure sold to it, they will be awarded a reward multiplier and bonus reputation in Sea of Thieves. With each emissary level, the flag grows longer in size and can be spotted easily by other crew. The reward multiplier goes as follows:

Emissary Grade Rewards and Reputation Bonus Grade 1 Base Reward Grade 2 +33% Base Reward Grade 3 +67% Base Reward Grade 4 +100% Base Reward Grade 5 +150% Base Reward

Special Emissary Quests

Upon reaching emissary level 5 for any Trading Company, players can claim a special “Emissary Quest” from any representative of that particular Trading Company. This will offer loot of the highest order for that company and can then be sold for a bonus to both cash and reputation.

Which voyages to prioritize for fast reputation in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves in 2024 has become easier for most players, offering reputation much faster. Start with Gold Hoarders for simple voyages and easily accessible treasure chests at all locations. Seaforts and Vaults are great for leveling up the emissary and the faction.

Gold Hoarder voyages are the simplest. (Image via Rare)

Merchant's Alliance is solid but less exciting. Focus on Lost Shipment Voyages for quick leveling and decent gold. Consider Reaper's Bones for high-risk, high reward, especially if you are confident in your PvP skills. For Gold Hoarders, prioritize Vaults after reaching level 45 for better voyages with more loot.

Order of Souls can benefit from Ghost Fleets, Skeleton Fleet, and Ashen Winds events. Athena's Fortune is best leveled up with LoTV voyages, offering fast progression, great loot, and excitement, though it can be challenging solo.

With Season 11, you can fast-travel to world events. Known as raids, these world events require you to select a faction to represent before diving in. Loot dropped from a raid world event drops faction-specific loot, which also grants reputation and takes you closer to your Pirate Legend dream.