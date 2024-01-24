Fast travel in Sea of Thieves has long been debated in the community. A staple feature in many open-world games, pirates seem to have divided opinions about this feature finally making its way into the game. Some yearn for the convenience of warping across the map, while others fiercely defend the core gameplay loop of sailing, battling, and exploring.

Rare took an interesting stance on this popular title by implementing fast travel. Their inconvenient method has taken the community by surprise. "Diving," as the developer has named this feature, is sure to change an essential part of the gameplay of Sea of Thieves. Let us explore this feature and understand the unique nature of this new game mechanic.

Can you fast travel in Sea of Thieves?

The short answer is that there's a unique and non-traditional fast travel in Sea of Thieves. Being one of the highlights of Season 11, navigating the vast waters is a core part of the experience, and Rare seems to have found a neat workaround that does the trick.

What is fast travel in Sea of Thieves, and how does it work?

Put simply, this is a way to kickstart your session if you find sailing to your initial moments of the game boring or if you have less time. The developer has termed this dive, and the mechanic is similar to how ships dived underwater in the hourglass mode.

After you select your choice of activity from the Captain's Table, you will have the option to dive into it. If you choose to dive, your ship will go underwater. After a few seconds, a black screen will appear, and you will pop up right beside your destination. This is how Rare has implemented fast travel in Sea of Thieves.

Diving to Voyages and Tall Tales are optional, but if you want to engage in a World Event not on your current server, your only choice is to fast travel to that event on a different server.

Where can you fast travel in Sea of Thieves?

You can fast travel using the raid option for world events. (Image via Rare)

Players will be able to dive directly into the following events from anywhere on the map:

Any world event you choose, even if it is inactive on your server.

The initial point / starting island of a Voyage.

The initial point / starting island of a Tall Tale.

The Kraken.

Fast traveling to a world event of your choice guarantees that it is uncontested, meaning there will not be any other ships doing that event on that particular server.

Where can you not fast travel in Sea of Thieves?

As of the Season 11 launch on 23rd January 2024, the following are the world events you cannot dive into:

Fort of the Damned

Fort of Fortune

Fleet of Fortune

The Fort of the Damned has special conditions that need to be fulfilled before being activated, while the Fort of Fortune and Fleet of Fortune have one of the most revered loots in the game. Rare had probably kept those in mind while not allowing diving to these events.

Fleet of Fortune world event marker, as seen in the game (Image via Rare)

The Fleet of Fortune is a new World Event, where a Skeleton Fleet has a slight chance to become a Fleet of Fortune, where the Captain Ship will drop a Chest of Fortune.

Can you fast travel in Sea of Thieves anytime?

This feature comes with its fair share of restrictions, and rightly so. Without some control cases, players would likely exploit this method and take every bit of fun out of Sea of Thieves.

You cannot dive if there is another player ship nearby. (Image via Rare/Captain Falcore)

Fast travel in Sea of Thieves will not be allowed if:

There is another player ship in your proximity, up to three map squares of your ship.

There is a cooldown of approximately ten minutes after one dive. You will not be able to dive immediately after completing one dive.

You cannot fast travel to an event already activated by another crew. This also means you do not have to worry about another player ship popping up beside your quest or world event. They can, however, sail to you.

What happens to your loot if you fast travel in Sea of Thieves?

Loot is left behind when you dive with loot on board. (Image via Rare)

Here is the most important thing with fast travel in Sea of Thieves: if you fast travel with loot on your ship, all the loot is dropped on the water where you dived. If you have an emissary flag, the flag and emissary level are retained, but all the loot you collected will be gone.

This includes supply items like storage, cannonballs, wood, and food crates. Of course, any treasure chests or faction-specific loot you may have had on your ship is lost, too. This is a good countermeasure, as players cannot avoid PvP by simply diving away.

How does fast travel in Sea of Thieves affect the game?

Fast travel in Sea of Thieves has the community divided. A majority of the complaints that arise come from two specific perspectives. One section of the players is dissatisfied that a player who dives to an event gets the same loot as someone sailing.

On the other hand, this feature was likely targeted towards players with shorter playing time who would still like to get their Trading Company levels up.

This feature may also be a way to curb stacking. As of this patch update, stacking loot would make little sense. Players can fast travel to an event, get the loot, sail back to an outpost, sell them, and fast travel to an event all over again. They do not lose their emissary status and do not risk losing all of their loot at the whims of PvE or PvP elements.