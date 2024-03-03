How to get the Curse of Sunken Sorrow in Sea of Thieves

The Curse of Sunken Sorrow will have you diving into the depths of darkness in Sea of Thieves. If the whispers of the deep allure you, this guide unveils the secrets to acquiring the coveted curse. Prepare to navigate ancient shrines, unravel cryptic mysteries, as well as confront the guardians of the abyss, fearful mermaids, and more along your journey to claiming this eerie cosmetic in Sea of Thieves.

How to obtain the Curse of Sunken Sorrow

Curse of Sunken Sorrow as seen in the game (Image via Rare/ ConCon on YouTube)

Unlocking the Curse of Sunken Sorrow in Sea of Thieves requires venturing into the mysterious underwater realm of the Sirens and completing a treacherous voyage.

This is a two-step process, meaning certain commendations and voyages need to be completed before you can get your hands on this enchanted cosmetic. Here's your guide.

Step 1: Unlock Mysteries of the Sunken Kingdom commendation

Mysteries of the Sunken Kingdom commendation follows the same methods as most other Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves and revolves primarily around reading journals. To successfully complete it, you need to read a total of 30 journals found across the Sunken Kingdoms.

Mermaid Shrines are marked on the map with this green icon (Image via Rare)

There are six Siren Shrines submerged in the treacherous waters:

Shrine of Hungering

Shrine of the Coral Tomb

Shrine of Ocean's Fortune

Shrine of Flooded Embrace

Shrine of Ancient Tears

Shrine of Tribute

Each shrine has five journals scattered across it. These items narrate the stories of adventurers who had learned about the mermaid's secrets.

After reading all 30 journals, you will unlock a special “Legend of the Sunken Kingdom” voyage, which will lead you to the fabled Curse of Sunken Sorrow. It is important to note that all journals do not need to be read in a singular session.

Step 2: Complete Legend of the Sunken Kingdom voyage

Now that the commendation is unlocked, it is time to move on to the final stage. You will now be able to buy the “Legend of the Sunken Kingdom” voyage from Larinna, found outside the taverns in all outposts. As of the Season 11 update, players can also purchase this quest from the Captain’s Table on their ship. This voyage can be bought for 50 doubloons.

The Forbidden Coral Chest in the voyage (Image via Rare/ ConCon on YouTube)

In it, you will have to trace the path and clues left behind by Humphrey the Hoarder while solving tricky puzzles as well as challenges presented by a knowledgeable Scholar. Solving these will lead you to a sealed Forbidden Coral Chest.

This is the first and most important quest item for this series, and to unlock the chest, more of the Scholar’s riddles will need to be solved. As you solve them, you will be granted a Forbidden Key. Three such keys need to be collected from various Shrines to finally unlock the Forbidden Coral Chest.

The Mysterious Ancient Key (Image via Rare/ ConCon on YouTube)

Opening the chest will grant you a Mysterious Ancient Key. This is another pivotal quest item, as it will be needed to enter the Forbidden Ancient Chamber.

Inside it lies the revered secret of the Sunken Kingdom. One final journal needs to be read here to complete Legend of the Sunken Kingdom and unlock the Curse of Sunken Sorrow.

Unlike reading the journals, this stage needs to be completed in one singular session, as this isn’t a traditional Tall Tale and has no checkpoints.

Rewards

Upon successfully finishing the voyage, you will receive the highly sought-after Curse of Sunken Sorrow as a reward. Like most player-cosmetic items, this will appear on your Vanity Chest in the ship.

To equip this curse and give your pirate an eerie, coral-like glow, simply open your Vanity Chest and equip it.

