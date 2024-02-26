How to get Frog Lantern in Sea of Thieves

The charming Fog-piercing Frog Lantern casts an amphibian glow on your Sea of Thieves adventures. This adorable cosmetic, introduced in Season 11, adds a touch of croaking personality to your flair. But how do you unlock this amphibious accessory? Worry not, this guide will be your light to guide you home, navigating you through the murky depths of Renown Levels and revealing the secrets to snagging this delightful froggy friend.

So grab your cutlass, raise the anchor, and prepare to set sail on a quest for illumination – froggy style!

Obtaining the Frog Lantern in Sea of Thieves

How to unlock the Frog Lantern in Sea of Thieves?

The Frog Lantern is available at level 70 as a free reward. (Image via Rare)

To obtain the Frog Lantern in Season 11 of the game, players need to reach level 70 by completing daily deeds and trials. These challenges contribute to your renown and event levels, earning you rewards at each level. This item is a free reward, giving all players a chance to obtain it through hard work.

Once Season 11 ends, this rare lantern may become a time-limited exclusive item, potentially available for purchase in the Pirate Emporium later. To track the progression, check the Pirate Log tab in the menu under Season 11 and then Season Progress.

How to get Renown quickly in Sea of Thieves?

To efficiently level up Renown in Sea of Thieves Season 11 and secure the Frog Lantern, direct your attention to the Trials tab within the Pirate Log. Start with Seasonal Trials, as they encompass straightforward tasks such as replaying the Maiden Voyage, exploring islands, and cashing in treasure.

Daily and weekly trials can be accessed from the menu. (Image via Rare)

Completing these tasks will gradually lead you to unlock the coveted lantern in no time. For a quick and consistent Renown boost, prioritize completing Daily Deeds during each gaming session.

These tasks are conveniently located in the Events menu on the Season 11 page. The trials and voyages can be activated from the new Quest Table in the Captain's Quarters on the ship. The beauty of Daily Deeds lies in their simplicity and speed, making them easily achievable while en route to your chosen voyage or world event.

If Seasonal Trials seem daunting, consider focusing on the weekly and monthly trials instead. The completion of these trials contributes to your progress in Seasonal Trials over a few weeks. Regularly checking your advancement allows you to gauge how close you are to completing specific Seasonal Trials, ensuring a substantial Renown boost upon completion. By following these tips and tricks, you'll efficiently navigate Sea of Thieves Season 11 and unlock valuable rewards.