How does the Quest table work in Sea of Thieves?

Season 11 has brought a treasure-trove of new updates to Sea of Thieves, and the new Quest table is one such feature. Alongside the reworked session times with the inclusion of a new dive feature, Rare has earned a barrel full of attention due to the updated caps of Trading Companies. Fans have been quite excited as these new changes have become somewhat of a hot topic.

While the new dive feature's usability is being debated, the rest of the additions, like the aforementioned new Quest table, Faction-specific loots, and updated Bottle Quests have gained positive traction.

This article will go through the new Quest table update, and what it brings to the table.

How to get around the new Quest table in Sea of Thieves

Voting for a Voyage to find the Skull of Destiny on the new Quest table. (Image via Rare)

In previous seasons, players had to access Voyages and Tall Tales from the Outposts and their Trading Companies. So, if they had set sail away from an Outpost, they would have had to go back to obtain Voyages and Tall Tales. This felt cumbersome as swimming back to an Outpost or bringing the ship back wasted a lot of time.

After Sea of Thieves' Season 11 was released on January 23, 2024, the new Quest table has brought all those company Voyages and Tall Tales under one roof. To access it, players need to go to their ship and head into the Captain's cabin.

Once there, they will be given a quick rundown of what this new Quest table offers, all the different Voyages for each Trading Company, all the Tall Tales available, and consequently the option to dive underwater to reach these quest/voyage locations.

Here is a quick overview of the tabs available in the new Quest table:

1) Discover

The Discover tab informs new players of features they can access. (Image via Rare)

This tab features a quick overview of what players can do. This is essentially aimed at newcomers who will appreciate more guided gameplay and access to important features. These include sailing under an Emissary, claiming their Emissary rewards, earning distinctions, or accessing new unlocked voyages.

2) Voyages

Voyages tab lets players undertake quests under various Trading Companies. (Image via Rare)

This tab features all six Trading Companies and their respective voyages that players can undertake:

Gold Hoarders

Order of the Souls

Merchant Alliance

Hunter's Call

Reaper's Bones

Athena's Fortune

Players can also access Special Voyages, where they can choose either of these:

Random Voyages

The Legend of the Sunken Kingdom

Limited Voyages

Among all of these options, only Hunter's Call and Reaper's Bones need to be accessed via a Seapost and the Reaper's Hideout, respectively. All the other company voyages can be accessed from this table directly, and players can either choose to sail or use the new dive feature to fast travel in Sea of Thieves.

3) Tall Tales

This tab lets players select one of 4 Tall Tales and shows them the rewards available. (Image via Rare)

The Tall Tales tab currently houses these four accessible tales that players can proceed with:

The Shores of Gold

A Pirate's Life

The Legend of the Monkey Island

The Ashen Age

Upon starting, each of these Tall Tales shows the number of available chapters. There is a tab on the right side of this screen that shows the rewards that are available. For example, if a player wishes to proceed with the Legend of the Monkey Island Tall Tale, then the Quest table will show the rewards on the right side.

4) Liked Voyages

Liked Voyages is essentially a favorites list to access certain voyages quickly. (Image via Rare)

This tab features a maximum of 10 Liked Voyages that players would like to add as the quests they undertake most often. This Liked Voyages tab acts as a favorites list so that players can quickly access and proceed to sail towards a voyage under an Emissary.