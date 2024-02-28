 How to get Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

The Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves gleams brighter than a doubloon in the midday sun. But this legendary loot won't surrender itself to just any measly pirate. If you're inte­rested in the he­art-pounding thrill of conquering a skeleton fle­et or mastering a well-planne­d heist, look no further. This guide se­rves as your faithful guide, stee­ring you through hazardous seas to matchless pirate triumph.

This comprehensive guide will reveal the secrets to locating this uber-rare chest, from deciphering cryptic clues to outsmarting rival pirates and battling fearsome foes.

Ways to get Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

This chest is dropped after defeating Fleet of Fortune. (Image via Rare)

Being one of Sea of Thieves’ most elusive and valuable pieces of loot, obtaining this chest is no easy feat. However, that does not mean that it is impossible to get. With the addition of a new way to obtain this otherwise rare loot in Season 11, the currently known ways to get this chest are:

Complete the Fleet of Fortune world event to get it.

Complete Fort of the Damned run will yield another Chest of Fortune.

You have a chance to dig up the chest during Pop-Up Plunder at Community Weekend activities.

Finding the chest is well and good, but selling it will reward you with huge in-game cash. Be aware, as another crew might try and steal this revered Chest of Fortune from your clutches.

Selling Chest of Fortune and rewards

The chest can be sold to the Gold Hoarders (Image via Rare)

Among the most valuable chests in the game, the Chest of Fortune can be sold to the following:

Gold Hoarder NPCs at Gold Hoarders tents on Outposts for Gold and Gold Hoarders Reputation and Emissary Value (when sailing as a Gold Hoarders Emissary)

The Servant of the Flame at The Reaper's Hideout only for Gold and Reaper's Bones Reputation and Emissary Value (when sailing as a Reaper's Bones Emissary)

The Sovereign NPCs at the Sovereigns Hut on Outposts for Gold and Gold Hoarders Reputation and Emissary Value (when sailing as a Gold Hoarders Emissary)

The rare chest grants a considerable amount of reputation, and based on your Emissary level, the following are the rewards you can get by selling this item:

Emissary Level Gold received Emissary value received No Emissary 20,000 0 I 20,000 50,000 II 26,600 66,500 III 33,400 83,500 IV 44,000 100,000 V 50,000 125,000

Commendations for Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

Fortune's Favour commendation in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Selling this coveted chest offers only one commendation:

Fortune’s Favour: Unlocks Fates of Fortune Figurehead, Fates of Fortune Hull, and Fates of Fortune Sails for purchase at Grade I; the Fates of Fortune Set clothing for purchase at Grade II; and the Fates of Fortune Cannons, Fates of Fortune Flag, Fates of Fortune Capstan, and Fates of Fortune Wheel for purchase at Grade III.

This commendation can only be unlocked in High Seas, so players looking to grind it in Safer Seas will have to sit back on this one.