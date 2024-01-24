How to defeat the Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves Season 11 is the latest addition to the various world events that pirates can partake in. A variant of the Skeleton Fleet encounter, not only is your pirate vulnerable during battles, but so is your ship. As everyone understands, losing your vessel can be truly devastating. But that does not mean this fight is unwinnable.

This guide unravels the mysteries behind the fabled Fleet of Fortune, and by the end, you should know how to win easily and get your hands on the valuable Chest of Fortune.

Best ways to defeat Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

What is the Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

Fleet of Fortune cloud, as seen in the game. (Image via Rare)

Skeleton Fleet has remained one of the better naval world events in Sea of Thieves, relying mostly on ship management and combat. Fleet of Fortune is a different variation of the same event in Sea of Thieves Season 11, with just one additional loot - the uber valuable Chest of Fortune.

This world event is marked on the map with the same cursed cloud that appears during Skeleton Fleet events, but this one glows fiery-orange in color. Players of the old will recognize this to be the very same logo as that of the Ashen Winds Skeleton Fleet that once graced the game.

You cannot use your Quest Table to activate this, nor can you fast travel to this event in Sea of Thieves. Simply put, you will need to sail to it instead. Once the Fleet of Fortune event is triggered, waves of Skeleton Ships will emerge near your ship. There are three waves, each featuring upto two ships.

All waves can spawn either one or two Skeleton Galleons or Sloops. The third and last wave includes a single Skeleton Ship with a Skeleton Captain, and defeating it will end the event.

How to defeat Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

Sinking the Captain Ship after defeating Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves. (Image via Rare)

Defeating the Fleet of Fortune is fairly simple, although tedious. As with every other world event, the difficulty depends on the crew's size. Players on sloops are going to have a much easier time and will consume much lesser resources as well.

1) Stack up on resources

Stacking up on cannonballs is very important for any event in Sea of Thieves. (Image via Rare)

To start with, it is important that you carry a lot of resources before heading into these fights. While the amount required greatly depends on the crew's skill, a generalised number can be advised:

Canonballs: 100 on a Sloop, 150 on a Brigantine, 250 on a Galleon.

100 on a Sloop, 150 on a Brigantine, 250 on a Galleon. Wood: 80 on a Sloop, 120 on a Brigantine, 200 on a Galleon.

Buying a Canonball Crate and Wood Crate from any outpost before starting this event will greatly help in managing your resources.

2) Keep shooting the Skeleton Ships

Keep shooting the Skeleton Ships. (Image via Rare)

You will want to bring the Skeleton Ship within cannon range and maintain continuous fire until it sinks. It's ideal to assign one teammate to handle cannons and steering, and another to focus on repairs.

Prioritize hitting cannonballs on the lower deck until they sink to the second deck. Target the upper decks if the enemy cannoneers are causing issues or if water has reached the second deck.

Cursed cannonballs, like Ballast and Peace Balls, work well here, hindering the Skeletons' movement and hull repairs.

Bonus

Additionally, you can also use Gunpowder Barrels or the Chest of Sorrow to win these fights. A crew member will have to board the Skeleton Ships with the Barrel or the Chest of Sorrow, and that should do the trick.

Using a barrel and putting them on Skeleton Ships does a lot of damage. (Image via Rare)

While a Gunpowder Barrel will not be enough to completely sink a Skeleton Ship, it will do considerable amount of damage. A Chest of Sorrow, on the other hand, will keep filling the Skeleton Ship with water, and eventually sink it.

3) Keep repairing your ship

Skeleton Ships that are aggressive will chase and fire canons at you. They will also try to ram your ship to deal some extra damage. Repairing your ship effectively and bailing out water is extremely important, otherwise you will lose all the loot you have aboard your ship.

Assigning one person to constant repairs and water-bailing duty is advised on bigger ships, as fights tend to get intense and deciding roles amidst a battle usually never ends well.

Rewards for defeating Fleet of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

Defeating every ship in each wave of the fight offers loot. However, grabbing these is sometimes a challenge as you become an easy target while picking up loot. However, the real prize, the Chest of Fortune, comes from beating the Captained Ship at the end.

Chest of Fortune, as seen floating in the water after defeating the fleet. (Image via Rare)

After the ship sinks, you should watch the general direction where the Captained Skeleton Ship went down. These ships can still move while sinking, so it's crucial to move the loot away from the ongoing fight. The Captained Skeleton Ship will drop the following materials:

Ritual Skull

Ashen Key

Ashen Chest

Skeleton Captain's Chest

Skeleton Captain's Skull

Other loot, including Mermaid Gems, Trading Company Loot

Chest of Fortune

If you were sailing as an Emissary for any Trading Company in Sea of Thieves, then you will get Emissary-specific loot as well. Players have reported receiving upto two faction-specific drops for one Fleet of Fortune run.