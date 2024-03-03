How to get the Curse of the Order in Sea of Thieves?

The Curse of the Order beckons pirates in Sea of Thieves, where claiming this cosmetic transforms you into a living legend marked by the Ferryman himself. However, to acquire the item, you'll need to complete treacherous Tall Tales, solve cryptic riddles, and get past encounters with a fearsome pirate queen.

The allure of the Curse of the Order will have players set sail on a daring quest. This guide talks about how to get this coveted cosmetic, obtaining which will make you a conqueror of a legendary Tall Tale.

How to obtain the Curse of the Order

Curse of the Order as seen in the game (Image via Rare/ Normal Life Gaming on YouTube)

Similar to the other curses in Sea of Thieves, Curse of the Order will also have players follow a predetermined route, which starts with Madame Olivia and ends with the fearsome Captain Briggsy. Here's what you need to do to get the cosmetic.

Find Madame Olivia

Madame Olivia can be found within the Order of the Souls tent in Plunder Outpost. You will need to travel to this outpost to start the process of acquiring the Curse of the Order. Madame Olivia’s spectral visage will guide you through this ghastly adventure.

Once in the Order of the Souls tent, vote on The Cursed Rogue Tall Tale book just beside Madame Olivia. Doing so will start the quest you need to complete to get the cosmetic.

Embark on the Rogue’s Tale

Embark on the Cursed Rogue Tall Tale (Image via Rare)

The Cursed Rogue Tall Tale will have you carry out the daunting task of confronting Captain Briggsy. To do that, you'll need to follow the eerie whispers of this story, engage in battles with skeletons, decipher puzzles, and ultimately face the formidable foe.

To acquire the curse, you need to complete The Cursed Rogue a total of five times. Once again, similar to other Tall Tales, a total of five hidden Bounty Hunter journals can be found and read in this one. These journals are scattered throughout the quest area, and you'll find them on your way to confronting Captain Briggsy.

Rewards and Commendations

Bruggsy's Greatest Foe commendation unlocked (Image via Rare/ Normal Life Gaming on YouTube)

Defeating Captain Briggsy for the fifth time will grant you a legendary commendation called Briggsy’s Greatest Foe. This should be the last commendation of the Briggsy series, and unlocking it will finally grant you the hidden commendation, Fateful Memories.

This final commendation will ultimately give you the Curse of the Order as a reward. This cosmetic is a rather spooky one, where the player’s eyes turn black, and kraken ink continuously flows out from them. The item is definitely something everyone would want in their Vanity Chest collection.

