How to get the Ashen Curse in Sea of Thieves

The Ashen Curse, one of the sought-after curses that inspire mystery and terror, is a powerful enchantment that gives its bearer a fiery bling and a terrifying aura. Players frequently look for this uncommon and enigmatic curse to enhance their pirate personality as they set out on a quest across the perilous waters of Sea of Thieves.

It takes a combination of brave deeds and brainstorming to obtain the Ashen. This guide delves into the procedures required to get the Ashen Curse in Rare's popular title.

How to obtain the Ashen Curse

The Ashen Curse, as seen in the game. (Image via Rare)

For pirates who want a blazing badge of honor, the Ashen Curse beckons with its smoldering scars and captivating internal glow. But obtaining this desired cosmetic will require cunning, guts, and a readiness to put yourself through intense heat and dangerous opponents.

Embark on the Heart of Fire Tall Tale

To start the Tall Tale, head over to the captain's quest table in your ship and navigate to the Heart of Fire Tall Tale under "The Ashen Age" category.

The Hear of Fire tall tale can be started from the Quest Table. (Image via Rare)

Then, do the following:

1) Start the Tall Tale: Journey to Morrow's Peak Outpost and find Tallulah, the tavern keeper. Hear the whispers of Captain Pendragon and vote on the "Heart of Fire'' Tall Tale.

2) Enter the Lair: Follow the tale's clues to Liar's Backbone Island. Go into Stitcher Jim's hideout, uncovering secrets and claiming a mysterious key.

3) Confront the Flames: Navigate the treacherous Devil's Thirst island, braving volcanic vents and solving burning riddles. Light the chalice and unlock the path to the depths.

4) Trials by Ember: Choose one of three fiery paths; each of these tests your courage and puzzle-solving skills. Then, face flaming traps, battle skeletal monstrosities, and decipher cryptic messages. While the skeletal fights are not as intriguing as the likes of the Fleet of Fortune or Fort of the Damned, they still offer a decent challenge.

Conquer all three paths to get the curse (Image via Rare)

The following are the most important steps. To successfully get the commendation, you will have to complete two specific actions:

Complete the entire Tall Tale a total of three times, picking a different path every time.

times, picking a different path every time. Read all five journals scattered across the three paths.

These two actions need not be done in a singular session. Also, you can undertake the Heart of Fire Tall Tale as many times as you want.

Rewards and Commendations

The Blackwyche Reborn commendation is unlocked after you complete the quests. (Image via Rare)

Upon completing all three paths, confront Captain Pendragon and offer him the Chest of Rage one last time. If victorious, you'll be rewarded with the Ashen Curse and the Ashen Dragon Hull, marking your ship as fiercely as your pirate.

While the Heart of Fire Tall Tale itself has a lot of commendations, The Blackwyche Reborn is the special one that is unlocked along with the Ashen Curse when you successfully finish this quest.