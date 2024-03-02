How to get the Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves?

The Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves reduces you to a pile of bones, giving your player an undead persona. Do you yearn to walk the plank into immortality, not as a ghostly spirit, but as a true skeletal pirate? Does the lure of the Reaper's Bones and fiery allegiance call to your adventurous soul?

Prepare to raise the Reaper's flag, conquer fearsome foes, and unlock ancient rituals - the path to skeletal glory awaits. This guide charts the course to claiming the coveted curse that transforms you into a living legend straight out of Davy Jones' locker.

How to obtain the Skeleton Curse?

A chilling mark of allegiance to the dark side, the Skeleton Curse offers pirates a taste of immortality as living skeletons. But obtaining it requires dedication and a fair bit of grinding. Brace yourself, for this guide outlines the tedious path to unlocking this coveted cosmetic:

Prerequisites

Vote to sail as a Reaper's Bones emissary (Image via Rare)

1) Reaper’s Emissary: Visit the Reaper's Hideout and pledge your allegiance to the Reaper's Bones, the faction renowned for piracy, plunder, and PvP. You will need to be a minimum of level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones faction to be eligible for the Skeleton Curse.

2) Servants of the Flame Allegiance level 100: Earn Reputation with the Servants of the Flame, a special faction accessible only to revered Reaper Emissaries. While this can be achieved in many ways, fighting Guardians of the Fortune ships will give maximum allegiance.

The Ritual of the Flame

Ritual of the Flame in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Find the Lair: Venture deep into the Reaper's Bones Hideout and unlock the hidden Reaper's Lair.

Explore the Darkness: Navigate the perilous depths of the lair, facing trials and puzzles until you reach the Chamber of Flame.

Serve the Flame: Interact with the central prompt to kneel and initiate the Ritual of the Flame.

Drink: Consume the cursed chalice offered by Flameheart, transforming your mortal flesh into bone.

A Skeleton Legend

One of the Skeleton Curse variants in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ Chor-Sea of Thieves on YouTube)

Upon completing the ritual successfully, the Skeleton Curse becomes permanently available in your Vanity Chest. Now, you walk the seas as a skeletal legend, a chilling reminder of your allegiance and daring deeds.

This curse also has many customizable sub-variants. But to unlock them, you need to undertake missions that require some serious grinding to keep increasing your Servants of the Flame Allegiance levels.

By conquering the dark trials and embracing the fiery embrace of Flameheart, you've secured your place among the skeletal elite. Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies, and revel within the ranks of the Reapers. So raise your spectral cutlass, set sail, and carve your name deeper into the legends of Sea of Thieves.

