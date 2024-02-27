How to get Skull of Destiny in Sea of Thieves?

The Skull of Destiny voyage in Sea of Thieves isn't just another basic adventure out there; it's the key to living an easier life for the Fort hoarders. The Fort of the Damned is a name that sends shivers down the spines of experienced and novice pirates. A dreaded world event owing to the pesky Shadows of Fate and the intimidating Ghost of Graymarrow, this fort shrouded in a mysterious fog has been an iconic part of Sea of Thieves.

Starting the epic battle against the Ghost of Graymarrow and his shadowy minions is the easy part. The more challenging aspect is gathering all six Flames of Fate required to start it. Thankfully, this legendary skull makes that job easier.

Where to find Skull of Destiny in Sea of Thieves

Skull of Destiny, as seen in the game. (Image via Rare)

The Legendary Search for the Skull of Destiny is a special voyage just for Pirate Legends. In this single-chapter quest, you'll use the enchanted compass, the Wayfinder of Legends, to finally find this unique skull.

Pirate Legends don't have to sail all over the Sea of Thieves to get each Flame of Fate. They can simply finish the Athena's Fortune voyage and use the skull to start the Fort of the Damned.

What is Legendary Search for the Skull of Destiny voyage?

Accessing the Athena's Fortune Voyage from the Quest Table. (Image via Rare)

The Legendary Search for the Skull of Destiny is an Athena's Fortune voyage accessible only to Pirate Legends. You can access the voyage from Shipwright if you're a Captain of a ship. As of the Season 11 update, this voyage can also be accessed from the Quest Table in the Captain's quarters.

How to complete the Legendary Search for the Skull of Destiny voyage

To finish this rather straightforward voyage, use the Wayfinder of Legends to locate the skull and dig it up. There is no compulsion to defeat the skeletons that attack you after digging up the skull, as the voyage ends the moment you dig it out.

Here are the steps to complete this voyage for the fabled skull:

1) Purchase and start the voyage

To begin the voyage, buy it from any Shipwright if you're a Captain, or simply access it from the Quest Table, as mentioned. Once you vote and start the voyage, you'll get the Wayfinder of Legends compass. This enchanted compass will guide you to your destination.

2) Follow the Wayfinder of Legends compass

The Wayfarer of Legends compass, as seen in the game (Image via Rare)

Equip the Wayfinder of Legends compass from your quest dial. The compass' needle will flicker slowly, but it will show the general direction you must sail to. Sail that way, and the needle will gradually stop moving and point to an island when you're near it.

3) Locate the digging spot

Once you arrive at the island, keep heading in the direction where the compass points to, on foot. As you approach the dig site, the needle's movements become sharper and sway faster until it starts spinning in circles. This indicates you are in the right spot, and you should start digging here.

4) Use your shovel and dig

Digging up this skull completes the voyage (Image via Rare)

Grab your shovel and dig up the Skull of Destiny. After retrieving it, Shadows of the Fate will attack you. Use the recently unearthed Skull of Destiny to easily defeat them.

It is not necessary to kill these skeletons, but having food items is advised, even if you do not engage in a fight with them. Shadows of Fate skeletons are particularly aggressive, and they will likely hit you once or twice.

What is the Skull of Destiny in Sea of Thieves?

This unique skull is placed inside the cage at Fort of the Damned (Image via Rare)

This skull is a special kind of Ritual Skull and has all six Flames of Fate within. It is exclusive to the legendary Athena's Fortune voyage, thus accessible only to Pirate Legends.

Once you have it, you can change the color of the Flame of Fate burning inside by holding the skull and pressing the primary fire button. This mechanic can be used even if the skull is not in your hand but is kept on a surface.

Use the Skull of Destiny to ignite all six statues at the Fort of the Damned with their respective flames. You can also initiate the Fort by putting this golden skull in the central cage instead of the standard Ritual Skull.