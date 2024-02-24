All Shotguns tier list for Apex Legends Season 20

Shotguns are among the most overpowered weapons in Apex Legends. However, these weapons have undergone some minor changes following the release of Apex Legends season 20. Hence, it affected the previous meta, and players are trying to determine which one perfectly fits their playstyle. These weapons work best during close-range combat due to the help of their high damage output.

This shotgun tier list in Apex Legends Season 20 features all the options available in-game based on their effectiveness in combat in the current meta. Furthermore, this orderly list will help to progress through the elos in your rank grind expedition.

Here’s a detailed description of the shotgun tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Shotgun Tier list in Apex Legends Season 20

Respawn Entertainment's most popular Battle Royale currently offers four shotguns. Some provide the best output during close-quarter fights, while others can’t furnish the expected performance in-game. Hence, we’ve grouped these shotguns into three different categories.

S-Tier:

A-Tier:

B-Tier:

S-Tier

1) Eva-8 Shotgun

Eva-8 is an S-Tier Shotgun list in Season 20 (Image via Electronic Arts)

After serving several seasons as a benchwarmer, the Eva-8 shotgun finally comes into play and is arguably one of the best in the game. However, it’s not available as common loot as before. Hence, it lost its usefulness as a refined floor loot. This rapid-fire shotgun can show its true potential even in mid-range combat situations.

Since it comes as a care package loot, it’s always pre-packed with the best attachments possible. Even though it received a minor damage reduction in-game, if you want something close to you dead swiftly, this weapon is definitely the best choice and belongs to the S-Tier of Shotgun tier list in Apex Legend Season 20.

A-Tier

1) Mastiff

The Mastiff is one of the most lethal shotguns in the 20th season of the game. This has a horizontal pellet spread and is more accurate while in ADS. However, a player with exceptional aim using this shotgun could be a real threat in-game, especially during close-range combats. Even with a moderate rate of fire and a shot capacity of 5, this option is definitely the most viable among many shotguns and belongs to the A-Tier Shotgun tier list in Apex Legends Season 20.

2) Peacekeeper

The Peacekeeper is the most popular choice among Respwan Entertainment's battle royale players, especially in the higher elos. It has a satisfying two to three-shot potential in the initial stages, where players usually depend on basic grey or blue evo shields.

Additionally, the addition of Disruptor rounds alongside other attachments makes it more overpowered than the other weapons in this sector. For players who prefer to take close-quarter engagements as opposed to long-range ones, Peacekeeper is the ideal choice for them. Hence, it belongs to the A-Tier in the Shotgun tier list in Apex Legends Season 20.

B-Tier

1) Mozambique

Mozambique is a B-Tier Shotgun (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mozambique isn’t the best shotgun available in-game. Even though it has way superior range to any other weapon in the aforementioned tier list, it offers comparatively low damage. The tight spread of this shotgun alongside three pellets with 15 damage provides a decent range but is completely erratic while hipfiring.

Players might prefer fighting with bare hands rather than picking up this shotgun in the early game. Hence, this option comes under the final B-Tier Shotgun tier list in Apex Legends Season 20.

That sums up the Shotgun tier list in Apex Legends season 20.

