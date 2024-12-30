Considering the recent changes, it is not the easiest task to counter Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 24. The latest update has provided the character with major changes, providing him with not only upgrades to his tactical ability but even his ultimate, Tempest. The Legend can now carry Mythic rarity weapons in his sling, which by itself seems like quite a massive buff to his entire kit. Furthermore, he now possesses two charges on his Tactical ability by default.

These changes undoubtedly make him one of the toughest Legends to go up against. However, its essential to know which characters can counter this formidable foe. To achieve that end, we have curated a list of the 5 best Legends to counter Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 24.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Which characters can counter Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 24?

Before we dive deep into the Legends that can counter Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 24, let's first focus on the changes that have been incorporated for the Assault-class characters in the game. You should be aware of the abilities they possess before you dive headfirst into combat:

Combat Reserve

Carry extra ammo per ammo stack

Have two new grenade-only slots in inventory

Retain access to Red Extended Supply Bins

Stowed Reload

Stowed weapons automatically reload after 2s

Battle Surge

Breaking an enemy’s shields grants a speed burst, fast reloads, and highlights the target enemy for 4s

With the perks discussed, without further ado, here is a list of the most effective legends that can counter Ballistic in Apex Legends:

1) Ash

Ash is an Assault character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability is very efficient if you want to temporarily trap enemies. Opponents hit by this ability are tethered to the ground for a short duration and cannot move outside of a small radius. You can use this to stop Ballistic from rushing at you with his ultimate activated. Since the ultimate has a short duration, you can simply wait it out, wasting the enemy team’s time.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash’s ultimate ability is a great tool that can be used to quickly relocate from one point to another. This is useful in initiating gunfights and can also help you get away from Ballistic teams if the team fight becomes risky. You can take advantage of Ash’s ultimate to get away from such opponents and create some distance while allowing Ballistic’s abilities to run out.

2) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault class legend with an explosive ability kit. His tactical ability launches sticky grenades that can be deployed toward Ballistic to slow him down and hinder any aggressive pushes. Since the grenades deal ticking damage, they will temporarily reduce the enemy's movement speed and allow you to prepare for a team fight.

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability is another great tool that can be used to damage and zone out opponents. You can use this near your location to deter Ballistic from rushing in with his team. The ring of fire also highlights any opponents near it, making it easier to shoot them down and score some easy kills.

3) Rampart

Rampart is a Controller in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability can be used to deploy one-way shields which increases outgoing damage while blocking a certain amount of incoming damage. You can put these down when fighting against Ballistic as the walls can intercept the targeting bullet and stop it before it hits you. This will also provide you with the opportunity to shoot the enemy team while amplifying your damage.

Rampart in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Rampart has access to one of the strongest ultimates in the entire game — you can use a massive machine gun to mow down your enemies. The weapon performs very well in medium range and is best if you catch opponents in open areas with less cover.

4) Lifeline

Lifeline has become a meta character in Season 23. The recent rework has transformed her abilities and players can now utilize a healing drone that follows them around. This tactical ability can also be assigned to allies remotely, making it easier to heal the team during gunfights.

Lifeline in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Lifeline’s ultimate ability now creates a 360-degree shield around the target location. It can block all bullets from inside and out but is open at the top. This can be used as a temporary barrier between teams while Ballistic’s abilities are still active. You can also take this opportunity to engage in close-quarter combat using shotguns to increase your chances of winning.

5) Horizon

A Skirmisher in Apex Legends, Horizon's tactical ability can be used to gain a quick height advantage during gunfights. It is also useful when you need to heal in between team fights. You can take advantage of this by moving in and out of cover while dodging incoming damage.

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Horizon’s ultimate does not inflict any damage but can temporarily trap enemies within a radius and limit their ability to move freely. You can use this to initiate fights or hold off opponents from rushing to your location. This can be used to delay Ballistic’s ultimate, making them easy targets while within Horizon’s ultimate.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 24.

