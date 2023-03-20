All Sims games, ranked

Sims games provide players with control over characters, their daily lives, day-to-day actions, and more such interactions. Players can engage in multiple game mechanics to manage their virtual inhabitants. The series began way back in 2000 and has amassed a cult following over the years.

Ever since the first game, the series has evolved into a juggernaut and each title has received numerous expansion packs that keep breathing life into the franchise. For newcomers, though, the slew of sequels and the plethora of expansions may seem overwhelming at first. This list is intended to put things in perspective and simultaneously discuss what makes each of them unique.

Ranking all the Sims games and spin-offs

10) The Sims Online

This was the first game in the franchise that enabled fans all around the globe to play online. Released back in 2002 the game was only available on PC. Considering the period it was launched, the idea seemed quite ambitious, but the game didn’t receive enough post-launch support.

Players were offered a unique avatar, their virtual residence, and the ability to share the home with online friends.

9) The Urbz: Sims in the City

The Urbz attempted to rejuvenate the franchise by introducing a street hip-hop style theme. The game had two separate console and handheld versions, the latter of which consisted of a tapered-down story entirely different from its console counterpart.

8) The Sims 4

This game has the best graphics in the franchise and catapulted the series into popularity to introduce it to a new generation of gamers. One can immerse themselves in a vibrant world and either sincerely manage their virtual characters or wreak havoc in their relationship.

The only reason for it being included in the bottom tier of the list is the numerous DLCs and expansion packs that players are required to buy to experience the game in its entirety.

7) The Sims 2: Castaway

Castaway is a unique spin-off that transports players to a remote island wherein they must survive until help arrives to rescue them. This spin-off is ideal for players who wish to engage in a new environment that is radically different from that of the city backdrop of the other games in the series.

6) The Sims Medieval

Fans of medieval strategy games and aesthetics will admire the change of scenery in the Medieval spin-off. Players can choose from a variety of professions like monarch, merchant, knight, and more for the virtual characters and partake in a variety of quests and even choose their kingdom name.

5) MySims Series

This title was aimed at the Nintendo Wii system. It has an art style reminiscent of Nintendo’s own Animal Crossing series. While the game is available on PC, it was an ideal buy for Wii users when it was released back in 2010. The series comprises MySims Kingdom, Racing, and other games worth checking out.

4) Bustin Out

The presence of a coherent storyline makes Bustin Out a unique experience. Released back in 2003, this spin-off demands players to rise in their in-game career paths and earn as much money as possible. Players begin the story from the point where they stay with their mother and must gather funds to build a new house and family.

3) The Sims

The first game was the iconic trailblazer that set the stage for its future iterations to become one of the most popular video game franchises, especially in the simulation genre. Released in 2000, the title featured a vast playground with virtual characters, the lives of which were controlled by the players.

The game essentially enabled players to play God for their virtual inhabitants and decide their fates as per their desires and whims. This level of freedom was rarely given to players during that period. This warrants its inclusion higher in the list.

2) The Sims 2

The sequel adeptly expanded on its predecessor and introduced an in-depth character creator, a genetic system that allows players to create offspring and thereby form families, characters undergoing aging and life cycle changes, and many more extensive features. The game even went a step ahead by having wants and fears assigned to every character.

1) The Sims 3

This third iteration is considered the best game in the series owing to the sheer scale of its open world, assignable traits to characters, house-constructing gameplay mechanics, unique career tracks, and much more. Players can relish the hustling-bustling world and feel like they are a part of it, contributing to its changes upon progressing through the game.

This simulation series has provided a vast playground for players to engage in myriad themes around managing the lives of virtual characters. Avid fans can also explore this article, which lists the five best Roblox games that are similar to it.

