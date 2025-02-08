All songs in Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is a fun action-adventure RPG title that continues Arlo's revenge saga following the events of its predecessor, Tails of Iron, released in September 2021. Developer Odd Bug Studio poured its efforts into this installment, delivering a game packed with quests, exciting trophies, and an outstanding soundtrack album.

This article lists all the songs in the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack.

Apart from the stunning visuals, impressive mechanics, and strong cast, another element behind the positive reception of Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is its soundtrack. Great video game music can stay with you for life and make your playthroughs better.

The soundtrack album for Whiskers of Winter was composed by Settete, a talented group of sound designers and composers based in Torino, Italy. They specialize in game audio, among other things.

Settete composed a total of 15 songs for the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack. Below is the complete list of these tracks:

Lost In The Golden Forest

We Met a Wereowl

Magic At The Rift

Running With The Flute

It Belongs To The Crimson Keep Arena

The Frog King

Forgiveness

Welcome To Mossbug Farm

The Last Long Bridge Walk

The New Throne

The Road and The Rat

For the Grandpas

Blood Feels Like It's Boiling

Batcore Never Dies

This Is Not The End

Whiskers of Winter is now available to play via PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

