All songs in Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:14 GMT
Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter features an excellent soundtrack album (Image via United Label)
Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter features an excellent soundtrack (Image via United Label)

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is a fun action-adventure RPG title that continues Arlo's revenge saga following the events of its predecessor, Tails of Iron, released in September 2021. Developer Odd Bug Studio poured its efforts into this installment, delivering a game packed with quests, exciting trophies, and an outstanding soundtrack album.

This article lists all the songs in the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack.

Also Read: ToI 2 Whiskers of Winter: All available platforms and system requirements

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All songs available in the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack album

Apart from the stunning visuals, impressive mechanics, and strong cast, another element behind the positive reception of Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is its soundtrack. Great video game music can stay with you for life and make your playthroughs better.

also-read-trending Trending

The soundtrack album for Whiskers of Winter was composed by Settete, a talented group of sound designers and composers based in Torino, Italy. They specialize in game audio, among other things.

In total, there are 15 songs in the Whiskers of Winter soundtrack (Image via United Label)
In total, there are 15 songs in the Whiskers of Winter soundtrack (Image via United Label)

Settete composed a total of 15 songs for the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack. Below is the complete list of these tracks:

Track listing

  • Lost In The Golden Forest
  • We Met a Wereowl
  • Magic At The Rift
  • Running With The Flute
  • It Belongs To The Crimson Keep Arena
  • The Frog King
  • Forgiveness
  • Welcome To Mossbug Farm
  • The Last Long Bridge Walk
  • The New Throne
  • The Road and The Rat
  • For the Grandpas
  • Blood Feels Like It's Boiling
  • Batcore Never Dies
  • This Is Not The End

Also Read: ToI 2 Whiskers of Winter trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

Whiskers of Winter is now available to play via PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Check out our other gaming articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी