All songs in Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is a fun action-adventure RPG title that continues Arlo's revenge saga following the events of its predecessor, Tails of Iron, released in September 2021. Developer Odd Bug Studio poured its efforts into this installment, delivering a game packed with quests, exciting trophies, and an outstanding soundtrack album.
This article lists all the songs in the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack.
All songs available in the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack album
Apart from the stunning visuals, impressive mechanics, and strong cast, another element behind the positive reception of Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is its soundtrack. Great video game music can stay with you for life and make your playthroughs better.
The soundtrack album for Whiskers of Winter was composed by Settete, a talented group of sound designers and composers based in Torino, Italy. They specialize in game audio, among other things.
Settete composed a total of 15 songs for the Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter soundtrack. Below is the complete list of these tracks:
Track listing
- Lost In The Golden Forest
- We Met a Wereowl
- Magic At The Rift
- Running With The Flute
- It Belongs To The Crimson Keep Arena
- The Frog King
- Forgiveness
- Welcome To Mossbug Farm
- The Last Long Bridge Walk
- The New Throne
- The Road and The Rat
- For the Grandpas
- Blood Feels Like It's Boiling
- Batcore Never Dies
- This Is Not The End
Whiskers of Winter is now available to play via PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
