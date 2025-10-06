All teams participating in CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 16:53 GMT
CS2 Starladder Major 2025 teams confirmed (Image via X || @StarLadder_CS)
CS2 Starladder Major 2025 teams confirmed (Image via X || @StarLadder_CS)

After months of anticipation, we finally have the full list of participants for the CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 based on the official Valve Regional Standings as of October 6, 2025. For those who don't know, this time, each team has been invited on the basis of their regional standings, which are determined through their performance in different events throughout the year.

On that note, here are all the teams participating in the CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025.

CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025: Full list of invited teams

The CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 is set to begin on November 24, 2025, and conclude on December 14, 2025. The top 32 teams from various regions will be competing for a prize pool of $1.25 million.

Here are all the teams invited for the Starladder Budapest Major 2025:

Stage 1

  • Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, ropz, flameZ, mezii
  • Team Spirit: chopper, donk, sh1ro, zweih, tN1R
  • MOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx
  • Team Falcons: Niko, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, kyousuke
  • FURIA: yuurik, KSCERATO, FalleN, molodoy, YEKINDAR
  • The MongolZ: blitz, Techno4K, 910, Senzu, mzinho
  • G2 Esports: huNter-, malbsMd, HeavyGod, SunPayus, matys
  • paiN Gaming: biguzera, nqz, snow, dav1deuS, dgt

Stage 2

  • Aurora Gaming: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA
  • Team Liquid: NAF, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, EliGE
  • Natus Vincere: b1t, AleksiB, iM, w0nderful, makazze
  • Astralis: dev1ce, Staehr, jabbi, HooXi, Magisk
  • 3DMAX: Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy
  • MIBR: exit, brnz4n, insani, kl1m, Qikert
  • Passion UA: Kvem, JT, Grim, hallzerk, nicx
  • Tyloo: Attacker, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, zhokiNg
Stage 3

  • FaZe Clan: broky, karrigan, frozen, jcobbb, Twistzz
  • GamerLegion: ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ, hypex
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas: r1nkle, ewjerkz, sjuush, Snappi, xKacpersky
  • Fnatic: KRIMZ, blameF, fear, jambo, CYPHER
  • NRG: nitr0, Jeroge, br0, XotiC, Sonic
  • M80: Swidher, slaxz-, s1n, Lake, HexT
  • B8: npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor
  • Legacy: latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux
  • Imperial Esports: VINI, noway, chelo, skullz, try
  • FlyQuest: INS, Vexite, regali, nettik, jks
  • RED Canids: venomzera, drop, kauez, history, chayJESUS
  • Rare Atom: Summer, L1haNg, kaze, TiGeR, z8z
  • The Huns Esports: nin9, Bart4k, cobrazera, xerolte, sk0R
  • PARIVISION: BELCHONOKK, Jame, nota, xiELO, AW
  • Fluxo: zevy, arT, kye, decenty, Lucaozy
  • Lynn Vision: westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3
That concludes the list of CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 participants. For more information regarding the event, players can visit the official website here.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

