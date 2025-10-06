All teams participating in CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025

After months of anticipation, we finally have the full list of participants for the CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 based on the official Valve Regional Standings as of October 6, 2025. For those who don't know, this time, each team has been invited on the basis of their regional standings, which are determined through their performance in different events throughout the year.
On that note, here are all the teams participating in the CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025.
CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025: Full list of invited teams
The CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 is set to begin on November 24, 2025, and conclude on December 14, 2025. The top 32 teams from various regions will be competing for a prize pool of $1.25 million.
Here are all the teams invited for the Starladder Budapest Major 2025:
Stage 1
- Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, ropz, flameZ, mezii
- Team Spirit: chopper, donk, sh1ro, zweih, tN1R
- MOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx
- Team Falcons: Niko, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, kyousuke
- FURIA: yuurik, KSCERATO, FalleN, molodoy, YEKINDAR
- The MongolZ: blitz, Techno4K, 910, Senzu, mzinho
- G2 Esports: huNter-, malbsMd, HeavyGod, SunPayus, matys
- paiN Gaming: biguzera, nqz, snow, dav1deuS, dgt
Stage 2
- Aurora Gaming: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA
- Team Liquid: NAF, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, EliGE
- Natus Vincere: b1t, AleksiB, iM, w0nderful, makazze
- Astralis: dev1ce, Staehr, jabbi, HooXi, Magisk
- 3DMAX: Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy
- MIBR: exit, brnz4n, insani, kl1m, Qikert
- Passion UA: Kvem, JT, Grim, hallzerk, nicx
- Tyloo: Attacker, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, zhokiNg
Stage 3
- FaZe Clan: broky, karrigan, frozen, jcobbb, Twistzz
- GamerLegion: ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ, hypex
- Ninjas in Pyjamas: r1nkle, ewjerkz, sjuush, Snappi, xKacpersky
- Fnatic: KRIMZ, blameF, fear, jambo, CYPHER
- NRG: nitr0, Jeroge, br0, XotiC, Sonic
- M80: Swidher, slaxz-, s1n, Lake, HexT
- B8: npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor
- Legacy: latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux
- Imperial Esports: VINI, noway, chelo, skullz, try
- FlyQuest: INS, Vexite, regali, nettik, jks
- RED Canids: venomzera, drop, kauez, history, chayJESUS
- Rare Atom: Summer, L1haNg, kaze, TiGeR, z8z
- The Huns Esports: nin9, Bart4k, cobrazera, xerolte, sk0R
- PARIVISION: BELCHONOKK, Jame, nota, xiELO, AW
- Fluxo: zevy, arT, kye, decenty, Lucaozy
- Lynn Vision: westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3
That concludes the list of CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 participants. For more information regarding the event, players can visit the official website here.
