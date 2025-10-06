All teams participating in CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025

After months of anticipation, we finally have the full list of participants for the CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 based on the official Valve Regional Standings as of October 6, 2025. For those who don't know, this time, each team has been invited on the basis of their regional standings, which are determined through their performance in different events throughout the year.

On that note, here are all the teams participating in the CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025.

CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025: Full list of invited teams

The CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 is set to begin on November 24, 2025, and conclude on December 14, 2025. The top 32 teams from various regions will be competing for a prize pool of $1.25 million.

StarLadder CS2 @StarLadder_CS StarLadder is back to the CS2 Major Circuit! 🖤 ​ This winter, from Nov 24 to Dec 14, the world’s best teams will gather in 🇭🇺 Budapest, Hungary, to compete for a $1,250,000 prize pool and the title of StarLadder Budapest Major champion!

Here are all the teams invited for the Starladder Budapest Major 2025:

Stage 1

Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, ropz, flameZ, mezii

apEX, ZywOo, ropz, flameZ, mezii Team Spirit: chopper, donk, sh1ro, zweih, tN1R

chopper, donk, sh1ro, zweih, tN1R MOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx

torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx Team Falcons: Niko, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, kyousuke

Niko, TeSeS, kyxsan, m0NESY, kyousuke FURIA: yuurik, KSCERATO, FalleN, molodoy, YEKINDAR

yuurik, KSCERATO, FalleN, molodoy, YEKINDAR The MongolZ: blitz, Techno4K, 910, Senzu, mzinho

blitz, Techno4K, 910, Senzu, mzinho G2 Esports: huNter-, malbsMd, HeavyGod, SunPayus, matys

huNter-, malbsMd, HeavyGod, SunPayus, matys paiN Gaming: biguzera, nqz, snow, dav1deuS, dgt

Stage 2

Aurora Gaming: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA

XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA Team Liquid: NAF, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, EliGE

NAF, ultimate, NertZ, siuhy, EliGE Natus Vincere: b1t, AleksiB, iM, w0nderful, makazze

b1t, AleksiB, iM, w0nderful, makazze Astralis: dev1ce, Staehr, jabbi, HooXi, Magisk

dev1ce, Staehr, jabbi, HooXi, Magisk 3DMAX: Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy

Lucky, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti, bodyy MIBR: exit, brnz4n, insani, kl1m, Qikert

Passion UA: Kvem, JT, Grim, hallzerk, nicx

Kvem, JT, Grim, hallzerk, nicx Tyloo: Attacker, Moseyuh, Mercury, Jee, zhokiNg

Stage 3

FaZe Clan: broky, karrigan, frozen, jcobbb, Twistzz

broky, karrigan, frozen, jcobbb, Twistzz GamerLegion: ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ, hypex

ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ, hypex Ninjas in Pyjamas: r1nkle, ewjerkz, sjuush, Snappi, xKacpersky

r1nkle, ewjerkz, sjuush, Snappi, xKacpersky Fnatic: KRIMZ, blameF, fear, jambo, CYPHER

KRIMZ, blameF, fear, jambo, CYPHER NRG: nitr0, Jeroge, br0, XotiC, Sonic

nitr0, Jeroge, br0, XotiC, Sonic M80: Swidher, slaxz-, s1n, Lake, HexT

Swidher, slaxz-, s1n, Lake, HexT B8: npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor

npl, essenthial, headtr1ck, alex666, kensizor Legacy: latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux

latto, dumau, saadzin, n1ssim, lux Imperial Esports: VINI, noway, chelo, skullz, try

VINI, noway, chelo, skullz, try FlyQuest: INS, Vexite, regali, nettik, jks

INS, Vexite, regali, nettik, jks RED Canids: venomzera, drop, kauez, history, chayJESUS

venomzera, drop, kauez, history, chayJESUS Rare Atom: Summer, L1haNg, kaze, TiGeR, z8z

Summer, L1haNg, kaze, TiGeR, z8z The Huns Esports: nin9, Bart4k, cobrazera, xerolte, sk0R

nin9, Bart4k, cobrazera, xerolte, sk0R PARIVISION: BELCHONOKK, Jame, nota, xiELO, AW

BELCHONOKK, Jame, nota, xiELO, AW Fluxo: zevy, arT, kye, decenty, Lucaozy

zevy, arT, kye, decenty, Lucaozy Lynn Vision: westmelon, z4kr, EmiliaQAQ, Starry, C4LLM3SU3

That concludes the list of CS2 Starladder Budapest Major 2025 participants. For more information regarding the event, players can visit the official website here.

