All Technology Development upgrades list in Rise of the Ronin

In Rise of the Ronin, you can make Technology Development upgrades of certain items that assist you in multiple aspects. Developed by Team Ninja, this action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) is based on the period when Industrial Revolution innovations started influencing Eastern societies, cultures, and practices.

Due to that, you will find intricate detailing of several items that had influenced the scientists back then. Taking note of such curious developments back then, the developer made a non-playable character (NPC), Igashichi Izuka, who helps you invent and make Technology Development upgrades in Rise of the Ronin.

Technology Development upgrades are the system of improving items like an Avicula and Camera by using fragmented commodities you must collect as you play. For that reason, you might be looking to know all the commodities that can be upgraded in Rise of the Ronin.

To that end, this article lists all the Technology Development upgrades in Rise of the Ronin.

Avicula, Camera, and three other Technology Development upgrades are available in Rise of the Ronin

1) Camera

Camera in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

The camera is the first of many Technology Development upgrades you make with Igashichi Izuka in Rise of the Ronin. In the 19th century, the camera became a sensational invention in the world that changed perspectives.

You will find the camera to be a useful tool while playing Rise of the Ronin. You can take landmark photos of the monuments to increase your Bond Points with the region, take part in Photography Request side quests to get silver coins in Rise of the Ronin, and click beautiful pictures of different locations in the open-world map.

2) Avicula - Glider

Avicula in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

Avicula is another technological tool you will invent with the help of Igashichi Izuka. This tool is a hang glider named “Avicula” after the Latin term “little bird”.

To progress in Rise of the Ronin, Avicula plays a significant role in making your long-distance travels and general movement quick. It helps to make your movement from one location to another faster and becomes a viable component during stealth play. Skills like Avicula Assassinations and Avicula Firebombing are special moves you can use on enemies with the help of the glider.

3) Detector

Detector in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

Detector is a battle-oriented tool used to reveal the positions of the enemies during battles. It is a mandatory item for stealth gameplay, with the tool helping you to assassinate the imperial officers from behind.

You can invent the Detector in Chapter 3 by using one of the foreign books in Igashichi Izuka’s Technology Development upgrades menu.

4) Fire Pipe

Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

The Fire Pipe is one of the best secondary weapons in Rise of the Ronin. You can deal high damage to groups of enemies at once, ensuring crowd control capability in your arsenal. It falls under the Flamethrower category in the game.

You can unlock the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin by completing the A Lucky Find Put to Use main story mission issued by Igashichi Izuka. He will provide two quests: first where you invent the camera and the second helps you get this powerful flamethrower.

5) Satchel

Satchel in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

Satchel is not a specific tool but an inventory where you store essential materials to make Technology Development upgrades in Rise of the Ronin. You can unlock this storage by developing technology a certain number of times.

You can make three technology upgrades in Satchel that will grant you different benefits. They are as follows:

Additional Accessory Equipment Slots

Decreased Karma Loss

Increase in Inventory space

That concludes our foray into the list of all Technology Development upgrades in Rise of the Ronin.

You can also check out our other guides:

Best early game firearms II How to quickly earn Skill Points II How to defeat Jules Brunet