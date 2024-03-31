The best early game firearms in Rise of the Ronin will help you level the playing field against enemies and bring out the optimum potential from your character in the early phases of the title. Developed by Team Ninja, this action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) features several types of primary and secondary weapons. The hack-and-slash elements in the gameplay make katanas and swords the primary weapons, and the firearms slot into the secondary weapon spot.

Early game firearms in Rise of the Ronin are crucial to deal with multiple enemies at once, and they help you deal with foes at a long distance. Hence, obtaining and equipping the proper firearms to maximize your character’s output while you understand the battle mechanics is vital.

As the game is relatively new, you might find it frustrating to select the most powerful early game firearms in Rise of the Ronin among all the options.

This article discusses the correct guns you should take in the early stages of Rise of the Ronin.

What are the best early game firearms in Rise of the Ronin?

In the early stages, your character would benefit from having powerful guns to help you survive the long battles against hordes of enemies and villain bosses as you figure out the gameplay mechanics.

Such firearms can be fetched by completing quests, exploring regions, and defeating villain bosses.

Here are the firearms you should consider equipping in the early game:

1) First Rate Bayonet

First-Rate Bayonet is one of the best early game firearms in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

This firearm falls under the Bayonet category, and can be obtained by defeating Shirodayu Shiramine fugitive in Hodogaya. The fugitive hunting side quests help you obtain various powerful weapons like Bayonet. It is used in both closed and long-range combats. It possesses 213 physical damage that increases by 9.5% and 8.2% during Nightime and Flash Attack respectively.

The knife in front can attack with slashes, and gunfire shots are used to hit enemies at longer distances. Due to its versatility, it is one of the best weapons you can use in the early game.

2) Fire Pipe

Fire Pipe (Image via Team Ninja)

Flamethrowers are quite powerful in Rise of the Ronin. Fire Pipe is a flamethrower you will obtain after completing the A Lucky Find Put to Use mission.

The Fire Pipe helps to deal with multiple enemies at once, making it a crucial weapon to have in the early game for progressing quickly and leveling up your character. You can look at how to unlock the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin to get this weapon.

3) American Rifle Mk.III

American Rifle Mk.III (Image via Team Ninja)

Rifles are the best secondary weapons for fighting against the villain bosses in the early game, and the American Mk.III rifle is one of the best firearms you can fetch. It possesses 303 physical damage that increases by 3.4% and 4.4% during Enemy Panic and Ki Attack respectively.

You can acquire this weapon from the Black Marketeer in Yokohama. Check out how to earn Silver coins in the title for having enough money to buy the weapon.

You can also check out our other guides:

How to quickly earn Skill Points II All hidden bosses II How to pass time