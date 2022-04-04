All Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes for April Week 1: How to redeem, free Skeleton Keys, and more

Like every Borderlands game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a lot to do with the available loot in the game. There are plenty of weapons and items that players can find throughout the game. There are also different ways to get items that range from killing bosses to doing Chaos Chamber runs. One of the most popular methods is the use of SHIFT codes.

SHIFT codes have been a routine affair with Borderlands games. These codes are an excellent way to get different items in the game. The added incentive comes at a negligible cost and potential for great rewards.

With Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gearbox has continued the tradition of releasing these codes. The game is yet to complete its second week, but players already have three codes that they can use. Based on their luck, the codes could reward them with something very useful in the game.

All available SHIFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for the first week of April

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands wasn't released that long ago. Players are still exploring different areas of the game. To make their lives easier, Gearbox has released three valid codes for the first month of April.

March 31

The first one was released on the last day of March, but it's valid till April 7.

Code: TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9

Rewards: 1 Skeleton Key

March 31

The second one was also released on the last day of March, but it's valid till April 7.

Code: BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S

Rewards: 1 Skeleton Key

April 1

The third one is the first code released in April, and it runs up to April 8.

Code: BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ

Rewards: 1 Skeleton Key

Hence, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can now redeem up to three Skeleton Keys in the first week of April. If a player redeems all three keys, they have an excellent chance of obtaining something valuable out of the entire pool.

Different items can be obtained from the boxes. Each Skeleton Key will unlock the loot box in the game for one time. Rewards include weapons, items, and cosmetics, and they could have legendary rarety on top of it all.

How to redeem SHIFT codes?

Each SHIFT code has a set expiry date, so players will need to redeem it before time runs out. The codes can be redeemed in two ways, but players will need a SHIFT account.

The first process will require players to go to the game's website, from where they'll need to log into their SHIFT account. Once it's done, they will need to redeem the code and the key will reflect within the game.

The codes can be redeemed directly in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Players will need to go to the dedicated section where they can paste the code and redeem it. Upon redeeming the code, they will get a key that can be used to unlock the box.

