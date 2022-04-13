All Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes for April Week 2: How to redeem, free Skeleton Keys, and more

There's no shortage of loot for a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player with plenty of items to collect on their journey. Some of these items are cosmetic and allow players to make their characters look as they desire. Other items include weapons and armor that directly affect the gameplay.

While there are different ways to go about collecting items in the game, perhaps the most uncomplicated process for players is to collect and redeem SHIFT codes that are given out from time to time.

SHIFT codes have been a popular feature of Borderlands games in the past and were also introduced in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Items that can be obtained through SHIFT codes vary in their utility, and there are also items of different rarities. The pick of the lot is the epic and legendary items that are the hardest to acquire.

Moreover, players will often find useful items using these codes.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can redeem 3 SHIFT codes in the second week of April

There are three codes that players can redeem during the second week of April.

April 7

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 14 Apr 2022 05:00 UTC



TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT



Redeem in-game or at



shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewards

The first one was released on the last day of the first week and is valid until April 14, 05:00 UTC.

Code: TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT

Rewards: 1 Skeleton Key

April 11

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 18 Apr 2022 15:00 UTC



B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F



Redeem in-game or at



shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewards

The second one was released on April 11, and it runs up to April 18, 15:00 UTC.

Code: B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F

Rewards: 1 Skeleton Key

April 12

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 18 Apr 2022 15:00 UTC



JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ



Bot previously accidentally posted it as Borderlands



Redeem in-game or at



shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewards

The third one was a back-to-back release on April 12, and it also expires on April 18 at 15:00 UTC.

Code: JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ

Rewards: 1 Skeleton Key

The second week of April can be very profitable for all Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players who choose to redeem the aforementioned three rewards. Each code will grant a Skeleton Key that can be used to open a loot box within the game.

The possible reward pool from the loot box is quite massive, as players can get weapons, items, and cosmetics. The rarity of the rewards will vary, and players can potentially get some great rewards. If the player is lucky enough, they could even receive some legendary items.

The best part about the SHIFT codes is that they're entirely free. Whatever items players receive in-game is a complete bonus, and some of the items will definitely come in handy along the journey.

How to redeem SHIFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

There are two primary ways to redeem SHIFT codes. Players can directly redeem the codes from within the game by finding the relevant section where the code has to be entered. Upon redemption, players will be rewarded with one Skeleton Key, with which they will be able to open the loot box.

Alternatively, the codes can be redeemed on the SHIFT code website. Players will need to go to the website and log in to their SHIFT accounts. They must then paste the code and redeem it, which will add one Skeleton Key to their account.

It should be noted that players will require a SHIFT account for both processes. Without a valid SHIFT account, the codes can't be redeemed. Creating an account is relatively easy and can be done from the website.

Players will also have to redeem the three codes separately to get all three keys. Once a code has been used, it will become invalid for repeated use on the same account.

As you go about redeeming these codes, it's also a good idea to bear in mind that once a code has expired, those Skeleton Keys will become inaccessible.

