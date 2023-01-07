All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in January 2023

Genshin Impact has been introducing characters for the last two years since its release. Several four-star and five-star characters have since been part of the game's playable roster and fan favorites.

However, what makes the game special is the connection players hold with the many playable characters. One of their best aspects is that all released characters have official birthdays. Players receive customized emails and some free rewards on these birthdays from the characters every year.

As 2023 begins, the birthday rewards will start soon, with the January birthdays first. Below are the upcoming birthdays in Genshin Impact for January.

Thoma and four other Genshin Impact characters have their birthdays in January

Wanderer: January 3

Wanderer's name appears as the name set by the players on the mail (Image via Reddit/@u/omenware)

Being a former harbinger and fan-favorite, the newly released playable character of Scaramouche's birthday letter has proved to be quite interesting to many players. Players have been posting their reactions over several platforms regarding the implications of the character development of the Wanderer, evident through his recent birthday mail.

The Wanderer was the last five-star to be released in 2022. He is also the first Genshin Impact character to celebrate his birthday. Wanderer celebrates his birthday on January 3 and sends a letter to the players with some food items as rewards. In 2023, Wanderer sent Shimi Chazuke three Delicious Candied Ajilenakh Nuts and three Delicious Baklava to travelers on his birthday.

Thoma: January 9

Mail sent by Thoma in 2022 included three food items (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma is the housekeeper of the Kamisato clan in Inazuma. Chronologically, his birthday comes next, on January 9. As a gift, he sends a warm mail about how he usually celebrates his birthdays. The rewards on his birthday in 2022 were a Delicious Butter Crab, a Delicious Mixed Yakisoba, and a "Warmth."

His birthday is the next upcoming birthday in 2023. As most characters give different rewards for each year, it is worth the wait to see his second gift mail since his release.

Diona

Mail by Diona for her birthday in 2022 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diona is next in line for Genshin Impact birthdays in January. She celebrates her birthday on January 18 every year. She rewards travelers with a particular item, a dish, and a letter.

Being a bartender who hates alcohol, Diona has lived up to her reputation by choosing gifts for the players for two consecutive years. She gifted the travelers with a Definitely Not Bar Food in 2021 and 2022, along with ten Loach Pearls and ten Luminescent Spines, respectively.

Rosaria

Rosaria celebrates her birthday on January 24 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria is the last Genshin Impact character to have their birthday in January, with her birthday on January 24. Introduced as playable in April 2021, she has sent players rewards only once on her birthday in 2022. Her last mail included her dislike for socializing in traditional ways, again being a buffer to add to her characterization in the game story.

Rosaria's 2022 birthday rewards included ten Windwheel Asters and a food item called the Dinner of Judgment.

Besides receiving letters from the characters that make them more attractive, players also expect several helpful rewards on their birthdays. Certain rewards like Windwheel Asters rewarded by Rosaria in the past are used as Ascension Materials for some characters, while other food items can help players, especially beginners, in battles.

Players also receive in-game mails on their birthdays that they have set up in-game, which adds a nice new personalized touch to their gaming experience.

With many characters sending out different gifts every year, it is to see what new rewards can be received this year-round.

