Rukkhashava Mushroom, formerly known as Rukkhadevata Mushroom, is a local Sumeru Specialty in Genshin Impact, and can be easily found in the wild. Currently, in version 3.3, only two characters, including Wanderer, use this item for ascension and a total of 76 mushrooms can spawn in one world.

This guide will show you their locations on the map and help you farm them. If you have Tighnari, make sure to add him to the party as his passive marks the location of nearby local items on the Genshin Impact mini-map.

Where to find Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

Do note that you will need to complete the Genshin Impact Aranara World Quest Series to unlock some of the areas on the map. Carry a set of characters with the best passives for exploration and a good DPS unit as some of these areas have a couple of mobs that you will need to clear.

1) Mawtiyima Forest, Lokapala Jungle

Mawtiyima Forest, Lokapala Jungle (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Mawtiyima Forest is one of two locations with the highest concentration of Rukkhashava Mushrooms.

You can start by teleporting near the Statue of The Seven and move north following the directions marked on the above map. It can be a bit difficult to find all of the Mushrooms in this area as most of them are hidden around bushes or blue-colored plants. Some can be found on higher ground levels in huge tree-like structures, so you will need to look really carefully.

Some spawns are in an underground cave, so after clearing them all in the above-ground area, teleport to the marked waypoint and glide down as per the directions. Look for an entrance to enter the cave and collect the remaining mushrooms in the area.

2) Apam Woods, Ashavan Realm

Apam Woods, Ashavan Realm (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Apam Woods is another location with the highest concentration of Rukkhashava Mushrooms. This is also the best place to farm this item. You can start by teleporting to either of the two teleport waypoints.

Both waypoints are located high up on special levels that are attached to the tree. You can easily locate the mushrooms around this area as they can all be found on these special levels.

Finally, you can teleport to the Dungeon in the south and glide down to see a small opening hidden between trees that connects to an underground cave. Enter the cave to get the remaining spawns in the area.

3) Devantaka Mountain, Ardravi Valley

Devantaka Mountain, Ardravi Valley (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

All of the Rukkhashava Mushrooms here are found inside a huge cave under the mountain. Teleport inside the cave and get to the first mushroom using the Four-Leaf Sigils.

Keep moving in that direction and you will see more mushrooms. You will need to get down to the ground to collect one of them, while the rest can be seen up on the trees and other structures.

4) Pardis Dhyai, Vissudha Field

Pardis Dhyai, Vissudha Field (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Most of the remaining spawns are underground or inside caves. Here you need to teleport to the marked waypoint and glide down toward the south. Then, look for a small cave entrance around the lake.

You will then need to enter deep into the cave and look for the mushrooms. The cave is huge, so you will have to move around a little.

5) Other areas of Vissudha Field

Other areas of Vissudha Field (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

First, teleport to the waypoint located west of the Statue of Seven, and keep moving further west. You will see a large entrance to a cave and a large structure inside it. Circle around it and you can collect three mushrooms.

Next, teleport to the waypoint located northeast of the Statue of the Seven. There, you will see two huge tree trunks towards the west not too far from the waypoint. Look inside the left trunk and you will find a few spawns, then keep moving in the same direction until you see another cave entrance. You will have to walk some distance to get the last item in this area.

Now, move to the northwest corner of the map. Like other spawns, all Mushrooms in this area are also underground. Look for the hidden cave entrances located right below the teleport waypoint to get inside the cave and farm the rest.

Gandharva Village (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

You should now have 75 Rukkhashava Mushrooms in your inventory. Lastly, you can teleport the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Village and enter the cave right below the cliff.

You can also use this Genshin Impact video guide if you face any difficulty finding some of them.

