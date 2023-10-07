All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in October 2023

Six Genshin Impact characters have birthdays coming up in October 2023. That means you will receive a unique email if you log in on any days linked to those units. You'll get flavor text and freebies, with the latter usually being some kind of distinctive meal with boosts or healing abilities. It's important to note that characters can email you on their birthdays even if you don't own them.

That character will automatically send you a letter remembering that day if you log in on a specific day determined by the server time.

Kazuha and other Genshin Impact characters who have birthdays in October

Eula, a 5-star Cryo Element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should keep in mind that the Traveler can choose their own birthdays. For instance, if a Traveler selects a day in October, they will get an in-game cake and a customized letter on that specific date.

Xingqiu: October 9

Xingqiu, a Hydro Element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Given that Xingqiu was born on October 9, players of Genshin Impact will receive his letter first among characters with birthdays in October. His specialty dish, the All-Delicacy Parcel, which regenerates 570 HP every five seconds for a total of 30 seconds while restoring 26% of your maximum health, will also be available as a freebie.

Xinyan: October 16

Xinyan, a Pyro Element character who is also a rock musician in Tevyat (Image via HoYoverse)

Xinyan will give you her letter seven days after Xingqiu does, on October 16. The specialty cuisine of Xinyan is Rockin' Riffin' Chicken, which raises all characters' CRIT Rate by 16% for 300 seconds.

Sayu: October 19

Sayu, a ninja from Inazuma in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Sayu, born on October 19, will be the next character celebrating her birthday. You'll get a letter and a variety of gifts, including Crystal Core if you log in on that day. Her signature dish, Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version, regenerates 570 HP every 5 seconds over a duration of 30 seconds and recovers 26% of the maximum health of a character of your choice.

Eula: October 25

Eula, a Favonius Knight from Mondstadt in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Eula Lawrence, Captain of the Knights of Favonius, was born on October 25. When you log in on that day, you'll get a letter along with a variety of gifts, including Starsilver, a unique ore only found in Dragonspine. Her signature dish, Stormcrest Pie, increases allies' shield strength by 40% for five minutes.

Nahida: October 27

Nahida, current Archon of Sumeru in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The current Archon of Sumeru, Nahida, also has an October birth date, and players will be able to receive her mail on October 27. It will be intriguing to see what it contains as this will be the first time Travelers receive a letter from her. Halvamazd, her specialty dish, boosts the party's defense by 282 for five minutes.

Kazuha: October 29

Kazuha, a Samurai from the land of Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

The last member of the Genshin Impact character to be born in October is Kazuha. Since he was born on October 29, players will have to wait a little longer than the other units to receive his unique letter. His specialty dish, All-Weather Beauty, gives a chosen character an additional 1350 HP and heals their maximum health by 16%.