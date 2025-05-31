All upcoming Wuthering Waves characters announced so far

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream conducted on May 30, 2025, has unveiled several contents from the upcoming patch. By the end of the telecast, developer Kuro Games had also teased multiple characters from the upcoming patch. Resonators like Augusta, Chisa, and Phrolova are among the few confirmed to debut in the future.
Not to forget, version 2.4 will bring Cartethyia and Lupa to the playable roster. Players can consider summoning them or save their resources if any other future characters have compelled them. This article further lists all the upcoming Wuthering Waves characters announced so far.
All upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves
Phrolova
Wuthering Waves’ Phrolova is an integral character who has appeared during the quests on multiple occasions. She has mostly played the role of an antagonist and projected immense power. From manipulating Echoes to destabilizing an entire region, Phrolova has proven her strength as the Fractsidus Overseer.
Despite her hostile background, players want her to join the playable roster. Kuro Games teasing her artwork implies that she will debut in the future patch. Phrolova will likely wield the Havoc element.
Augusta
Augusta is one of the upcoming characters that Rovers will encounter in version 2.4. She belongs to Septimont, the second city-state of Rinascita. Kuro Games has portrayed her as the undying sun, and she is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming story quest.
Perhaps Augusta will also expedite the Agon Games in Septimont. Rumor has it that she will be DPS from the Electro element.
Iuno
The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream has confirmed that both Augusta and Iuno are from the Septimont region. While they share similar outfits, the latter resembles features from the moon. Iuno has midnight blue hair with a crescent moon ornament on her forehead.
That said, she will likely be featured alongside Augusta. Hopefully, the next drip marketing campaign will confirm their arrival.
Qiuyuan
Qiuyuan is the only male character teased during the livestream. He appears to have a calm personality and a unique fashion sense. Qiuyuan's attire includes a surcoat, vambraces, and a green ribbon holding his long hair. Kuro Games has further described him as the lone wayfaring swordsman.
Chisa
Chisa has become one of the highly anticipated Resonators due to her elegant outfit and character design. Based on her modern attire, she could be a member of the New Federation faction. The organization was brought up in the game on various occasions.
In fact, some of the popular characters, like Verinna and Mortefi in Wuthering Waves, are associated with the New Federation. Chisa's preview shows her wielding a saber. She could be keen on either a sword or a broad blade.
Galbrena
Galbrena is the final Resonator to be revealed by Kuro Games. She is the silver-haired female character wielding a pistol in one hand. Her other arm has blue claws, which she could use to deal damage during combat.
It seems Galbrena can purge the devil with purifying flames, and it could be the Fusion element.
