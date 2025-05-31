All upcoming Wuthering Waves characters announced so far

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream conducted on May 30, 2025, has unveiled several contents from the upcoming patch. By the end of the telecast, developer Kuro Games had also teased multiple characters from the upcoming patch. Resonators like Augusta, Chisa, and Phrolova are among the few confirmed to debut in the future.

Ad

Not to forget, version 2.4 will bring Cartethyia and Lupa to the playable roster. Players can consider summoning them or save their resources if any other future characters have compelled them. This article further lists all the upcoming Wuthering Waves characters announced so far.

All upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves

Phrolova

Phrolova (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Phrolova is an integral character who has appeared during the quests on multiple occasions. She has mostly played the role of an antagonist and projected immense power. From manipulating Echoes to destabilizing an entire region, Phrolova has proven her strength as the Fractsidus Overseer.

Ad

Trending

Despite her hostile background, players want her to join the playable roster. Kuro Games teasing her artwork implies that she will debut in the future patch. Phrolova will likely wield the Havoc element.

Augusta

Augusta (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta is one of the upcoming characters that Rovers will encounter in version 2.4. She belongs to Septimont, the second city-state of Rinascita. Kuro Games has portrayed her as the undying sun, and she is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming story quest.

Ad

Perhaps Augusta will also expedite the Agon Games in Septimont. Rumor has it that she will be DPS from the Electro element.

Iuno

Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream has confirmed that both Augusta and Iuno are from the Septimont region. While they share similar outfits, the latter resembles features from the moon. Iuno has midnight blue hair with a crescent moon ornament on her forehead.

Ad

That said, she will likely be featured alongside Augusta. Hopefully, the next drip marketing campaign will confirm their arrival.

Qiuyuan

Qiuyuan (Image via Kuro Games)

Qiuyuan is the only male character teased during the livestream. He appears to have a calm personality and a unique fashion sense. Qiuyuan's attire includes a surcoat, vambraces, and a green ribbon holding his long hair. Kuro Games has further described him as the lone wayfaring swordsman.

Ad

Chisa

Chisa (Image via Kuro Games)

Chisa has become one of the highly anticipated Resonators due to her elegant outfit and character design. Based on her modern attire, she could be a member of the New Federation faction. The organization was brought up in the game on various occasions.

Ad

In fact, some of the popular characters, like Verinna and Mortefi in Wuthering Waves, are associated with the New Federation. Chisa's preview shows her wielding a saber. She could be keen on either a sword or a broad blade.

Galbrena

Galbrena (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena is the final Resonator to be revealed by Kuro Games. She is the silver-haired female character wielding a pistol in one hand. Her other arm has blue claws, which she could use to deal damage during combat.

Ad

It seems Galbrena can purge the devil with purifying flames, and it could be the Fusion element.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.