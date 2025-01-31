All voice actors from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 is available in both English and Japanese (Image via Insomniac Games)
Spider-Man 2 is available in both English and Japanese (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally made its way to PC. The game was originally released back in October 2023 as a PlayStation-exclusive title for PS5 players. Since this is essentially just a PC port, all the contents of the game, including missions, trophies, and voice actors, remain the same.

The game is available in primarily available in two languages — English and Japanese. A list of actors who worked on the game can be found below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: List of voice actors

The game is available for purchase via Steam and Epic Games Store (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The game is available for purchase via Steam and Epic Games Store (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

English voice actors

  • Peter Parker- Yuri Lowenthal
  • Miles Morales- Nadji Jeter
  • Mary Jane Watson- Laura Bailey
  • Harry Osborn- Graham Philips
  • Kraven the Hunter- Jim Pirri
  • Venom- Tony Todd
  • Ganke Lee- Griffin Puatu
  • Rio Morales- Jacqueline Pinol
  • Norman Osborn- Mark Rolston
  • Lizard- Mark Whitten
  • Dr. Curt Connors- Mark Whitten
  • Hailey Cooper- Natasha Ofili
  • Sandman/ Flint Marko- Leandro Cano
  • Mister Negative/ Martin Li- Stephen Oyoung
  • Tombstone/ Lonnie Lincoln- Corey Jones
  • Wraith/ Yuri Watanabe- Tara Platt
  • Flame/ Cietus Casady- Chad Doreck
  • Black Cat/ Felicia Hardy- Erica Lindbeck
  • Aaron Davis- Ike Amadi
  • Mysterio Quentin Beck- Noshir Dalal
  • Scorpion/ Mac Gargan- Jason Spisak
  • Aunt May- Nancy Linari
  • J. Jonah Jameson- Darin De Paul
  • Danika Hart- Ashly Burch
  • Doctor Octopus/ Otto Octavius- William Salyers

Japanese voice cast

  • Peter Parker- Kazuyuki Okitsu
  • Miles Morales- Anri Katsu
  • Mary Jane Watson- Nanako Mori
  • Harry Osborn- Kaito Ishikawa
  • Kraven the Hunter- Hiroshi Iwasaki
  • Venom- Taiten Kusunoki
  • Ganke Lee- Wataru Takagi
  • Rio Morales- Roko Takizawa
  • Norman Osborn- Kenyu Horiuchi
  • Dr. Curt Connors- Yasuhiko Nemoto
  • Hailey Cooper- Rei Sakai
  • Sandman/ Flint Marko- Mitsuaki Kanuka
  • Mister Negative/ Martin Li- Mitsuru Miyamoto
  • Tombstone/ Lonnie Lincoln- Kenji Nomura
  • Wraith/ Yuri Watanabe- Ayumi Tsunematsu
  • Flame/ Cietus Casady- Shunsuke Sakuya
  • Black Cat/ Felicia Hardy- Ayahi Takagaki
  • Aaron Davis- Shinshu Fuji
  • Mysterio Quentin Beck- Show Hayami
  • Scorpion/ Mac Gargan- Ryusei Nakao
  • Aunt May- Mika Doi
  • J. Jonah Jameson- Takayuki Sugo
  • Danika Hart- Akeno Watanabe
  • Doctor Octopus/ Otto Octavius- Hiroshi Naka

Edited by Niladri Roy
