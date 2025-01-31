All voice actors from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally made its way to PC. The game was originally released back in October 2023 as a PlayStation-exclusive title for PS5 players. Since this is essentially just a PC port, all the contents of the game, including missions, trophies, and voice actors, remain the same.
The game is available in primarily available in two languages — English and Japanese. A list of actors who worked on the game can be found below.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: List of voice actors
English voice actors
- Peter Parker- Yuri Lowenthal
- Miles Morales- Nadji Jeter
- Mary Jane Watson- Laura Bailey
- Harry Osborn- Graham Philips
- Kraven the Hunter- Jim Pirri
- Venom- Tony Todd
- Ganke Lee- Griffin Puatu
- Rio Morales- Jacqueline Pinol
- Norman Osborn- Mark Rolston
- Lizard- Mark Whitten
- Dr. Curt Connors- Mark Whitten
- Hailey Cooper- Natasha Ofili
- Sandman/ Flint Marko- Leandro Cano
- Mister Negative/ Martin Li- Stephen Oyoung
- Tombstone/ Lonnie Lincoln- Corey Jones
- Wraith/ Yuri Watanabe- Tara Platt
- Flame/ Cietus Casady- Chad Doreck
- Black Cat/ Felicia Hardy- Erica Lindbeck
- Aaron Davis- Ike Amadi
- Mysterio Quentin Beck- Noshir Dalal
- Scorpion/ Mac Gargan- Jason Spisak
- Aunt May- Nancy Linari
- J. Jonah Jameson- Darin De Paul
- Danika Hart- Ashly Burch
- Doctor Octopus/ Otto Octavius- William Salyers
Japanese voice cast
- Peter Parker- Kazuyuki Okitsu
- Miles Morales- Anri Katsu
- Mary Jane Watson- Nanako Mori
- Harry Osborn- Kaito Ishikawa
- Kraven the Hunter- Hiroshi Iwasaki
- Venom- Taiten Kusunoki
- Ganke Lee- Wataru Takagi
- Rio Morales- Roko Takizawa
- Norman Osborn- Kenyu Horiuchi
- Dr. Curt Connors- Yasuhiko Nemoto
- Hailey Cooper- Rei Sakai
- Sandman/ Flint Marko- Mitsuaki Kanuka
- Mister Negative/ Martin Li- Mitsuru Miyamoto
- Tombstone/ Lonnie Lincoln- Kenji Nomura
- Wraith/ Yuri Watanabe- Ayumi Tsunematsu
- Flame/ Cietus Casady- Shunsuke Sakuya
- Black Cat/ Felicia Hardy- Ayahi Takagaki
- Aaron Davis- Shinshu Fuji
- Mysterio Quentin Beck- Show Hayami
- Scorpion/ Mac Gargan- Ryusei Nakao
- Aunt May- Mika Doi
- J. Jonah Jameson- Takayuki Sugo
- Danika Hart- Akeno Watanabe
- Doctor Octopus/ Otto Octavius- Hiroshi Naka
