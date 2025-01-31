All voice actors from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally made its way to PC. The game was originally released back in October 2023 as a PlayStation-exclusive title for PS5 players. Since this is essentially just a PC port, all the contents of the game, including missions, trophies, and voice actors, remain the same.

The game is available in primarily available in two languages — English and Japanese. A list of actors who worked on the game can be found below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: List of voice actors

The game is available for purchase via Steam and Epic Games Store (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

English voice actors

Trending

Peter Parker- Yuri Lowenthal

Miles Morales- Nadji Jeter

Mary Jane Watson- Laura Bailey

Harry Osborn- Graham Philips

Kraven the Hunter- Jim Pirri

Venom- Tony Todd

Ganke Lee- Griffin Puatu

Rio Morales- Jacqueline Pinol

Norman Osborn- Mark Rolston

Lizard- Mark Whitten

Dr. Curt Connors- Mark Whitten

Hailey Cooper- Natasha Ofili

Sandman/ Flint Marko- Leandro Cano

Mister Negative/ Martin Li- Stephen Oyoung

Tombstone/ Lonnie Lincoln- Corey Jones

Wraith/ Yuri Watanabe- Tara Platt

Flame/ Cietus Casady- Chad Doreck

Black Cat/ Felicia Hardy- Erica Lindbeck

Aaron Davis- Ike Amadi

Mysterio Quentin Beck- Noshir Dalal

Scorpion/ Mac Gargan- Jason Spisak

Aunt May- Nancy Linari

J. Jonah Jameson- Darin De Paul

Danika Hart- Ashly Burch

Doctor Octopus/ Otto Octavius- William Salyers

Japanese voice cast

Peter Parker- Kazuyuki Okitsu

Miles Morales- Anri Katsu

Mary Jane Watson- Nanako Mori

Harry Osborn- Kaito Ishikawa

Kraven the Hunter- Hiroshi Iwasaki

Venom- Taiten Kusunoki

Ganke Lee- Wataru Takagi

Rio Morales- Roko Takizawa

Norman Osborn- Kenyu Horiuchi

Dr. Curt Connors- Yasuhiko Nemoto

Hailey Cooper- Rei Sakai

Sandman/ Flint Marko- Mitsuaki Kanuka

Mister Negative/ Martin Li- Mitsuru Miyamoto

Tombstone/ Lonnie Lincoln- Kenji Nomura

Wraith/ Yuri Watanabe- Ayumi Tsunematsu

Flame/ Cietus Casady- Shunsuke Sakuya

Black Cat/ Felicia Hardy- Ayahi Takagaki

Aaron Davis- Shinshu Fuji

Mysterio Quentin Beck- Show Hayami

Scorpion/ Mac Gargan- Ryusei Nakao

Aunt May- Mika Doi

J. Jonah Jameson- Takayuki Sugo

Danika Hart- Akeno Watanabe

Doctor Octopus/ Otto Octavius- Hiroshi Naka

You can also check out our other Marvel's Spider-Man 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.