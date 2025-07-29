All weapon mods in Killing Floor 3 and how to craft them

Mods are a big deal in Killing Floor 3. If you’re new to the system, it might look confusing at first, but it’s pretty simple once you know where to look and what to collect. Killing Floor 3 has doubled down on customization; so, instead of chasing collectibles like in older titles, you now focus on building and upgrading your weapons the way you like.

If you’re wondering where to start, what materials you need, and how to acquire those achievements quickly, here’s the full breakdown.

Everything you need to know about mods in Killing Floor 3

Before you even jump into a match, everything related to customizing your character happens in one place, the Stronghold. Think of it as your base. This is where you set up your perks, pick your specialists, and, more importantly, tweak your weapons.

The part of the Stronghold you need is the Armory. Walk in there — that’s your workshop. Every weapon you own shows up here, and you can do all your tinkering before the next mission kicks off.

When you open a gun in the Armory, you’ll see several slots for attachments. These are where you can add different mods, new ammo types, sights, barrels, bigger magazines, and grips.

You can either craft a brand-new mod if you don’t have one yet or upgrade an existing one to make it stronger. You need crafting materials, which don’t come from a store. You pick them up naturally while playing the game:

  • Kill Zeds. They drop stuff.
  • Break cameras, speakers, and kiosks.

By the end of a mission, you’ll have a decent pile of parts without needing to farm for them.

In-game snap of Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
In-game snap of Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Mods have three levels. You start by crafting the basic version. After that:

  1. Use regular parts to craft the mod (Tier 1).
  2. Use Zed Tech to upgrade it (Tier 2).
  3. Use Ichor to max it out (Tier 3).

Once you get a mod to Tier 3, it gets a special perk that makes it even more powerful, like extra boss damage or unique effects when time slows down.

Here’s a complete list of all weapon mods in Killing Floor 3 with their crafting materials:

  • Extinguished Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Armor Piercing Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Hollow Point Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Incendiary Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Overpressure Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Electric Ammo - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Acidic Ammo - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Reactive Alloy Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Poly-Synthetic Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Explosive Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • White Phosphorous Flares – 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Nano-Thermite Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Compensator - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Muzzle Brake - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Suppressor - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Mag-Channel Accelerator - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Enhanced Foregrip - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Laser Sight - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Laser Sight (Pistol) - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Frag Launcher - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • AOS Sight - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Red Dot Sight - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Reflex Sight - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Reflex Sight (Pistol) - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Red Dot Sight (Pistol) – 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Drum Mag - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Extended Mag - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Lightweight Mag - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Powered Box Mag - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Fast Action Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Heavy Frame Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Multi-Round Burst Fire Mode - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • White Phosphorous Flares - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Nano-Thermite Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Electric Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Enfeebling Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • White Phosphorous Shells - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Enfeebling Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Exploding Arrows - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Burrowing Arrows - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Piercing Arrows - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Liquid Fire Fuel - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Tar Fuel - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Explosive Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Supercharged Plasma - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Stable Synth-Plasma - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Flechette Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Acid Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Enfeebling Smoke Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Freeze Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Incendiary Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Confusion Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Cold Ammo - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Magnesium Accelerator - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Shotgun Choke - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Wide-Angle Nozzle - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Focused Nozzle - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Shotgun Suppressor - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Heat Sink - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Plasma Focuser - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Extended Barrel - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Snubnose Barrel - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Fast Focus Array - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • High-Velocity Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Affliction Amplifier - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Heavy-Action Hammer - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Refined-Action Hammer - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Slowed Tick Receiver - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Accelerated Tick Receiver - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Aluminum Alloy Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Plasma Compressor - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Pneumatic Plasma Cooler - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Ultrasonic Plasma Cooler - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Enfeebling Venom - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Toxic Coating - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Stunning Coating - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Reinforced Grip - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Lightweight Grip - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Padded Grip - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Serrated Edge - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Lightweight Blade - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Tempered Blade - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Electrified Blade - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Triple Blades - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Heavy Guard - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Light Guard - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Ornate Guard - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Balanced Pommel - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Charged Pommel - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio Steel
  • Clan-Crest Pommel - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Large Quiver - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Streamlined Quiver - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Expanded Ammo Pouch - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Reinforced Frame - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Lightweight Frame - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Flexible Frame - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
  • Incendiary Launcher - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Shotgun - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray Matter
  • Upgraded Speed Loader - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Suppressed Cylinder - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Condensed Fuel Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Extended Fuel Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Ultra Octane Fuel Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Pressurized Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Eight Round Cylinder - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Three Round Cylinder - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Extended Canister - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Lightweight Canister - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray Matter
  • Sniper Scope - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio Steel
Here are the parts you’ll need and where they come from:

  • Bio Sample - Mostly for small add-ons like ammo pouches, grips, and mags. Dropped by Gorefasts, Husks, Sirens, and even from kiosks.
  • Bio Steel - For barrels, blades, and sights. Same enemies as Bio Samples.
  • Chemical Agent - Used in ammo types, coatings, and underbarrel mods. Cysts, Clots, and Crawlers drop these.
  • Electrical Parts - For barrels, receivers, and sights. Look out for Clots and Gorefasts and smash any cameras or speakers.
  • Gray Matter - Needed for ammo and attachments. Comes from Bloats, Husks, and Sirens.
  • Scrap Metal - For melee weapon parts, like blades and pommels. Same source as Electrical Parts, plus breakable objects.
  • Zed Tech - Needed to upgrade mods to Tier 2. Only Scrakes and Fleshpounds drop these.
  • Ichor - The rarest one. Only bosses drop it, and you need it for Tier 3 upgrades.
A single enemy type can drop more than one kind of material, so it’s sometimes a bit random, which is normal. Here are a few simple tips:

  • Stick to the weapons you like.
  • Don’t waste materials on guns you never use in Killing Floor 3.
  • Make a habit of breaking every glowing object you see.

Free parts add up fast. Boss fights are your ticket to Ichor, so be ready for a grind if you want those max-tier mods. That’s pretty much it. Once you get the hang of crafting and upgrading in Killing Floor 3, it becomes second nature.

