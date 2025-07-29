All weapon mods in Killing Floor 3 and how to craft them

Mods are a big deal in Killing Floor 3. If you’re new to the system, it might look confusing at first, but it’s pretty simple once you know where to look and what to collect. Killing Floor 3 has doubled down on customization; so, instead of chasing collectibles like in older titles, you now focus on building and upgrading your weapons the way you like.If you’re wondering where to start, what materials you need, and how to acquire those achievements quickly, here’s the full breakdown.Everything you need to know about mods in Killing Floor 3Before you even jump into a match, everything related to customizing your character happens in one place, the Stronghold. Think of it as your base. This is where you set up your perks, pick your specialists, and, more importantly, tweak your weapons.The part of the Stronghold you need is the Armory. Walk in there — that’s your workshop. Every weapon you own shows up here, and you can do all your tinkering before the next mission kicks off.When you open a gun in the Armory, you’ll see several slots for attachments. These are where you can add different mods, new ammo types, sights, barrels, bigger magazines, and grips.Read more: 7 most anticipated FPS games set to release in 2025You can either craft a brand-new mod if you don’t have one yet or upgrade an existing one to make it stronger. You need crafting materials, which don’t come from a store. You pick them up naturally while playing the game:Kill Zeds. They drop stuff.Break cameras, speakers, and kiosks.By the end of a mission, you’ll have a decent pile of parts without needing to farm for them.In-game snap of Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)Mods have three levels. You start by crafting the basic version. After that:Use regular parts to craft the mod (Tier 1).Use Zed Tech to upgrade it (Tier 2).Use Ichor to max it out (Tier 3).Once you get a mod to Tier 3, it gets a special perk that makes it even more powerful, like extra boss damage or unique effects when time slows down.Here’s a complete list of all weapon mods in Killing Floor 3 with their crafting materials:Extinguished Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterArmor Piercing Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterHollow Point Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterIncendiary Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterOverpressure Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterElectric Ammo - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterAcidic Ammo - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterReactive Alloy Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterPoly-Synthetic Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterExplosive Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterWhite Phosphorous Flares – 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterNano-Thermite Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterCompensator - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelMuzzle Brake - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelSuppressor - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelMag-Channel Accelerator - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelEnhanced Foregrip - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelLaser Sight - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelLaser Sight (Pistol) - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelFrag Launcher - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterAOS Sight - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelRed Dot Sight - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelReflex Sight - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelReflex Sight (Pistol) - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelRed Dot Sight (Pistol) – 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelDrum Mag - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterExtended Mag - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterLightweight Mag - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterPowered Box Mag - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelFast Action Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelHeavy Frame Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelMulti-Round Burst Fire Mode - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterWhite Phosphorous Flares - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterNano-Thermite Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterElectric Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterEnfeebling Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterWhite Phosphorous Shells - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterEnfeebling Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterExploding Arrows - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterBurrowing Arrows - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterPiercing Arrows - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterLiquid Fire Fuel - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterTar Fuel - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterExplosive Slugs - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterSupercharged Plasma - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterStable Synth-Plasma - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterFlechette Rounds - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterAcid Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterEnfeebling Smoke Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterFreeze Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterIncendiary Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterConfusion Grenades - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterCold Ammo - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterMagnesium Accelerator - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelShotgun Choke - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelWide-Angle Nozzle - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelFocused Nozzle - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelShotgun Suppressor - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelHeat Sink - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelPlasma Focuser - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelExtended Barrel - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelSnubnose Barrel - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelFast Focus Array - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelHigh-Velocity Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelAffliction Amplifier - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelHeavy-Action Hammer - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelRefined-Action Hammer - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelSlowed Tick Receiver - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelAccelerated Tick Receiver - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelAluminum Alloy Receiver - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelPlasma Compressor - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelPneumatic Plasma Cooler - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelUltrasonic Plasma Cooler - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelEnfeebling Venom - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterToxic Coating - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterStunning Coating - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterReinforced Grip - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterLightweight Grip - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterPadded Grip - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterSerrated Edge - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelLightweight Blade - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelTempered Blade - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelElectrified Blade - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelTriple Blades - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelHeavy Guard - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelLight Guard - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelOrnate Guard - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelBalanced Pommel - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelCharged Pommel - 15 Electrical Parts and 6 Bio SteelClan-Crest Pommel - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelLarge Quiver - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterStreamlined Quiver - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterExpanded Ammo Pouch - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterReinforced Frame - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelLightweight Frame - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelFlexible Frame - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelIncendiary Launcher - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterShotgun - 15 Chemical Agent and 6 Gray MatterUpgraded Speed Loader - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterSuppressed Cylinder - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterCondensed Fuel Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterExtended Fuel Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterUltra Octane Fuel Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterPressurized Tank - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterEight Round Cylinder - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterThree Round Cylinder - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterExtended Canister - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterLightweight Canister - 15 Bio Sample and 6 Gray MatterSniper Scope - 15 Scrap Metal and 6 Bio SteelHere are the parts you’ll need and where they come from:Bio Sample - Mostly for small add-ons like ammo pouches, grips, and mags. Dropped by Gorefasts, Husks, Sirens, and even from kiosks.Bio Steel - For barrels, blades, and sights. Same enemies as Bio Samples.Chemical Agent - Used in ammo types, coatings, and underbarrel mods. Cysts, Clots, and Crawlers drop these.Electrical Parts - For barrels, receivers, and sights. Look out for Clots and Gorefasts and smash any cameras or speakers.Gray Matter - Needed for ammo and attachments. Comes from Bloats, Husks, and Sirens.Scrap Metal - For melee weapon parts, like blades and pommels. Same source as Electrical Parts, plus breakable objects.Zed Tech - Needed to upgrade mods to Tier 2. Only Scrakes and Fleshpounds drop these.Ichor - The rarest one. Only bosses drop it, and you need it for Tier 3 upgrades.A single enemy type can drop more than one kind of material, so it’s sometimes a bit random, which is normal. Here are a few simple tips:Stick to the weapons you like.Don't waste materials on guns you never use in Killing Floor 3.Make a habit of breaking every glowing object you see.Free parts add up fast. Boss fights are your ticket to Ichor, so be ready for a grind if you want those max-tier mods. That's pretty much it. Once you get the hang of crafting and upgrading in Killing Floor 3, it becomes second nature.