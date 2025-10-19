All Wuthering Waves 2.8 characters revealed

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:59 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.8 characters
All characters coming to Wuthering Waves in version 2.8 (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has showcased two characters for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.8 update. Two resonators will become playable when the upcoming version goes live, one being from the 5-star rarity and the other from the 4-star. While one of them, Buling, has appeared in the main story quests, helping out the Rover, Chisa is yet to make her appearance in-game.

Let's take a look at all of the characters coming to the game in the Wuthering Waves 2.8 update.

All upcoming characters for Wuthering Waves 2.8

Chisa and Buling has been revealed as the two upcoming resonators who will become playable in the next update of 2.8. Unlike most other patches, where all of the characters were 5-stars, Buling will be the first unit in a while who is a 4-star. Chisa in Wuthering Waves on the other hand is a 5-star cahracter.

Chisa and Buling (Image via Kuro Games)
Chisa

Chisa is a 5-star Resonator coming to Wuthering Waves with version 2.8. She is a Broadblade user and has Havoc as her attribute. Unlike Buling, who is also set to appear in the same version, she is yet to appear in the game.

Leaks regarding Chisa's kit suggests that she is a support character who can buff DoT or Negative Status Effects such as Spectro Frazzle or Aero Erosion. It is also rumored that she can provide healing to allies, and uses a weapon that resembles a pair of scissors combined with a chainsaw.

Buling

Buling on the other hand is the upcoming character who will join the 4-star roster. She is the first in her rarity in more than a year, and uses a Rectifier while having Electro Attribute. Buling is from the Black Shores faction and has already played a major role in helping the Rover solve the mystery behind Septimont.

Buling is rumored to be a support character who can buff the Resonance skill of of the Resonators. She will likely be added to the standard pool of characters similar to other 4-star units.

Chisa and Buling expected release dates

Both Chisa and Buling will be added to the game with the Wuthering Waves 2.8 update. Given that the latter is a 4-star character, she can be added to any one of the two phases.

Leaked banner for version 2.8 suggests that Chisa will be on the first half while Buling will be on the second. Here are the release dates for the bganners:

  • Phase I )Chisa) - November 20, 2025
  • Phase II (Buling) - December 10, 2025
Kuro Games will reveal the details for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.8 update in the coming days with the Special Preview program for the update

