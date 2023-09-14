Alternating currents in Starfield walkthrough

Alternating Currents is among the dozens of missions that can be found in Bethesda's latest RPG game release, Starfield. In the game, you can dive into epic political conflicts, battle space pirates, or make space pals aside from completing the main story. These missions, countless side quests, and planets definitely keep explorers busy in space, regardless of which areas you choose to play.

Starfield missions come in various types, each with its own unique objectives. Along with enjoying a good story, every mission will earn you experience, valuable loot, and credits as rewards. These rewards make your journey in the game more exhilarating and help you take on bigger challenges in the vast Starfield universe.

What is Alternating Currents in Starfield?

Alternating Currents quest involves investigating the Trade Authority (Image via Bethesda)

Alternating Currents is the follow-up quest you can complete after meeting tech expert Louisa Reyez and helping her investigate some junction boxes in Tapping the Grid. Much like the previous quest, you'll start by talking to Louisa in The Well of New Atlantis, and she suspects the Trade Authority of causing power issues.

The mission also involves tasks like finding junction boxes, shutting them down, tracking the power drain’s source, breaking into an apartment, securing evidence, and then delivering it. You also need to make a crucial choice between two characters.

How to locate Alternating Currents junction box?

From the Trade Authority entrance, head left and up the stairs, then continue until you reach the Upper-Level sign on the left. Follow it all the way up to align with the mission's blue marker on the same level.

Find the first junction box near the Workbench (Image via Bethesda)

For Junction Box 1, follow the path until you hear Louisa and discover a Weapon Workbench on the left side. Continue towards your target, jumping over a walkway gap to reach the junction box. Louisa suggests 45A while Zoe argues for 47B, leaving you to investigate.

Location of Junction Box 45A (Image via Bethesda)

To get to Junction Box 45A, take the stairs near Kay's House and climb a few flights. When you hit the cafeteria seating, make a right and follow the corner to find the box.

Location of Junction Box 45b in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

If you opt for Junction Box 47B, head to the rear of Jake's Diner. In the alley leading to the Med Bay, you'll spot a staircase leading to the Upper Level. Go up that spiral staircase until you hear Zoe's voice. Regardless of your choice, both paths agree that the problem's source lies above The Well on the surface.

Location of Final Junction Box in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Final Junction Box is affixed to the right side of CJ's, a building in the Residential District of New Atlantis, outside The Well.

How to access the apartments in Alternating Currents?

After you find the last junction box and follow the quest markers, you'll be instructed to "access the apartment." To do this, simply use a Digipick—Starfield’s infamous lockpicking tool, to pick the lock on the door.

This task is classified as novice-level, so it will be an easy task. Inside, you'll locate a marked computer near the entrance. Retrieve the files there. Now, you have the evidence, and you can decide whether to give it to Louisa or Zoe to advance the quest.

Alternating Currents Starfield choice

Choose between helping Luisa or Zoe in the Alternating Currents quest (Image via Bethesda)

In the mission, you have the choice to either help Zoe or Luisa. If you pick Zoe, she will use the obtained evidence for her personal gain and even spare some for Luisa. If you decide to choose Louisa, she’ll be happy for the help you’ve given her and the citizens of New Atlantis. But as she promised, she would need to pass everything to the authorities and watch the Trade Authority.

The choice will not affect the game’s momentum, as it sides more with the player’s personal narrative. Either way, you will still receive the same rewards of 2,500 credits and 75 XP regardless of whether you give the evidence to Louisa or Zoe.