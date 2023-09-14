The hardest Starfield side quests involve choosing between morality and reward. Many of the game's missions present you with difficult choices, and you have to constantly weigh between doing good or earning great. While side quests do not really affect the main story's plot, you can gain significant rewards and advantages that help you in your main progression.

If you enjoy navigating morally complex situations in Starfield, there are plenty of side quests to keep you engaged and on your toes. They often come with exciting rewards which make them worth completing.

Below is a list of the 10 Starfield side quests with the hardest choices.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

First Contact, Juno's Gambit, and other Starfield side quests with the hardest choices

1) First Contact

The ship's fate is in your hands in the First Contact mission (Image via Bethesda)

The First Contact is a Starfield side quest that begins when you reach the Porrima II system. Jiro Sugiyama reaches out to you and tells you about a strange ship that's hanging around near the planet. This mission is full of mysteries and adventures waiting for you to explore.

It's up to you to decide the ship's fate, and you will be given three choices with completely different outcomes. Depending on your choice, you can either gain tons of credits, unlimited access to Paradiso, or some junk. Some choices will cost you credits, while others may cost you your morality.

2) Operation Starseed

There are three Societies in Crucible(Image via Bethesda)

Operation Starseed is a unique Starfield side quest that takes place in Crucible, a town within the Charybdis system. In this quest, you'll encounter clones of well-known historical figures from Old Earth, all controlled by mysterious robots. However, the situation takes a turn when you arrive in Crucible, and the town's residents ask for your help in leaving the planet.

There are three existing Societies in Crucible, each having different aspirations and goals. In this quest, you are to pick a Society that you will side with. Ultimately, the fate of the Crucible is in your hands.

3) The Showdown

You can either support or betray the Strikers in The Showdown quest (Image via Bethesda)

Neon is a chaotic city in Starfield, and it's no surprise that you will stumble upon gangs during your exploration of the area. In The Showdown quest, you encounter a crucial decision regarding which gang to support in the city.

Initially, you help the Strikers prepare for an upcoming counterattack. However, as the quest progresses, you face an important choice. You can either betray the Strikers to assist their rivals, the Disciples, or you can stay loyal to the Strikers and continue supporting their cause.

4) Last Will and Testament

You can choose to give the Will to Elias or Frank in this Starfield quest (Image via Bethesda)

Apparently, Last Will and Testaments are a problem on other planets, too. To start this Starfield side quest, talk to Elias Cartwright, located on the upper levels of Akila City. He will gladly share details about his problem as you go on with your conversation.

It seems that one of the last members of a well-established family in Akila City has passed away without leaving an heir. Elias is determined to uphold the longstanding connection his family has had with this particular family for generations and wants to ensure their heritage is honored.

Depending on what's more important to you, you can choose to give the Will to Frank or Elias. The other option would net you a good amount of credits, but of course, at the cost of morality.

5) Beer Run

You can choose to sabotage the beer company in Akila City (Image via Bethesda)

This Starfield side quest may be your most stressful Beer Run yet, as it involves choosing between two different options.

In Akila City, you will find a popular company that serves beer. The owner's wife wants you to sabotage the business by making a few bad batches. Whether you grant her request or choose to keep things in order, the reward isn't that great, so your choice will ultimately depend on your morals.

6) The Boot

Sell or deliver the boots in this Starfield side quest (Image via Bethesda)

The UC Vanguard Surplus shop, situated in The Well of New Atlantis, is known for selling weapons. However, during your visit, you might come across someone who wants to return a pair of boots, claiming they bring bad luck. This scenario sets the stage for the decision you'll have to make in this quest.

In The Boot side quest, your task is to deliver the Lucky Boots to The Den as requested, but you also have the option to sell them to the worker there. The choice isn't really a matter of morality. This makes the decision a lot harder because you have no means of predicting what's coming next.

7) Juno's Gambit

You can either kill Juno or save him in this Starfield side quest (Image via Bethesda)

In Juno's Gambit, two Ryujin Industries operatives find themselves in a predicament involving a rogue AI, and you must make a decision that will determine the outcome. Unfortunately, both of the regular outcomes result in harm to the operatives, making it a less-than-ideal situation.

A secret third option exists, but this choice is only available for those who completed a specific faction quest line.

8) First to Fight, First to Die

Choose between killing Paxton Hull or turning him over to the faction (Image via Bethesda)

First to Fight, First to Die is a side mission that becomes more rewarding as you dig deeper. When you supply three Encrypted Slates to Alex, the tech expert of the Freestar Rangers, he successfully deciphers the encryption that reveals an essential clue that advances your mission.

In this Starfield side quest, you can either choose to kill Paxton Hull on the spot or bring him back to the rest of the Freestar Rangers.

9) Red Tape Runaround

The Red Tape Turnaround quest presents you with three options in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

In Red Tape Turnaround, Governor Hurst reaches out to you for assistance after his ship is seized by the Crimson Fleet. As you progress through the quest, you'll encounter several decision points that can shape how the story unfolds.

You will be presented with three different choices, and each option has its corresponding reward. We won't spoil the outcomes of these options, but we're telling you this: you don't always have to complete the mission as it is.

10) Missed the Mark

You can side with Maldonado or Helena in this Starfield side quest (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield's Missed The Mark mission begins as a quest to find a missing courier but takes a disturbing turn when you discover a murder scene. You can either accept Maldonado's deal or side with Helena Strickland.

Like previous Starfield side quests on this list, it's a matter of integrity and morality. The reward difference isn't that great, and you should know that your relationship with your companion might be affected by your decision.