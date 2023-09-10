All Starfield Freestar Collective mission list, rewards, and more

The Freestar Collective is among the many factions in Starfield and is one of the two governing bodies in the Settled Systems, overseeing the territories of Cheyenne, Nation, and Volii. This libertarian confederation was established in the year 2189 by Solomon Coe, the ancestor of the famous space cowboy Sam Coe. The faction is currently based in Akila City, located in the Cheyenne system.

In Starfield, factions are organizations you can freely join, provided you complete a set of missions. Each faction has its own set of values and principles, and they mainly determine the group's culture. If you are interested in joining the space cowboys in the Freestar Collective faction, here's how you do it.

Starfield faction guide: Freestar Collective mission lists and rewards

1) Job Gone Wrong

You can either kill or negotiate with the robbers in this Freestar Collective mission (Image via Bethesda)

There's a hostage situation inside Akila City, and you are to help people trapped in the situation. Here, you will have to use your Persuasion skills to initiate negotiations with the leader of the Shaw Gang. You can try convincing him to release the hostages peacefully, or you can take the aggressive route by infiltrating the Gal Bank.

Rewards:

100 XP

3800 Credits

2) Deputized

Obtain your deputy badge in this Freestar Collective mission (Image via Bethesda)

In this mission, you will have to prove yourself worthy of joining the Freestar Collective by completing one of the tasks on the mission board. After ending the mission, you'll finally receive your Freestar Deputy Badge and get your first official mission as a deputy.

Rewards:

250 XP

5000 Credits

3) Where Hope is Built

Repair Nia Kalu's ship and deal with the outlaws (Image via Bethesda)

Marshal Daniel Blake will instruct you to meet Nia Kalu on planet Polvo. Upon arrival, you will notice that Nia Kalu's ship is in trouble. Repair her ship then she will instruct you to deal with the outlaws that damaged her ship on the Miatha planet.

Rewards:

250 XP

5000 Credits

4) Shadows in Neon

Talk to Jaylen Price to proceed with the mission (Image via Bethesda)

In this mission, you will be tasked to meet Jaylen Price and investigate the pilot who stole a HopeTech ship. Billy Clayton will provide you with further details in exchange for a small favor. After completing the task, confront the pilot and take her encrypted slate back to Akila City.

Rewards:

250 XP

5000 Credits

5) Surgical Strike

Defeat Maya Cruz to complete the mission (Image via Bethesda)

Go to The Clinic located in Deepala planet in the Narion System to find a mercenary named Maya Cruz. Find clues in the facility with regard to her whereabouts. Head to a secret hideout in an old asteroid mine in Sakharov to defeat Maya Cruz.

Rewards:

350 XP

5000 Credits

6) On the Run

You can choose to kill or spare Marco in this Freestar Collective mission (Image via Bethesda)

Find Marco aboard his ship on Codos, which is located on the Cheyenne star system. Speak to him and retrieve the encrypted slate. You can either kill Marco and loot the slate from his corpse or simply convince him to surrender the slate to you.

Rewards:

350 XP

5000 Credits

7) First to Fight, First to Die

Kill Paxton Hull to finish the quest (Image via Bethesda)

Ranger Alex was able to crack the encrypted slate you retrieved in the previous quest. He finds out that the First's headquarters is located in a factory in Arcturus II. Head to the planet to confront and defeat Paxton Hull in a battle.

Rewards:

250 XP

9600 Credits

8) The Hammer Falls

You can either spare or kill Ron Hope in the final Freestar Collective mission (Image via Bethesda)

After finding out from Paxton Hull's data slate that Ron Hope was behind the scheme to seize farms, your next step is to confront the latter himself. This confrontation occurs at Hopetech, located in Hopetown on the planet Polvo in the Valo Star System. You can either kill him or accept his bribe in exchange for your silence regarding his crimes.

Rewards:

100 XP

12400 Credits

Ranger Spacesuit

Ranger Space Helmet

That concludes our Freestar Collective missions guide in Starfield. Check this article to learn more about the mission list for other factions.