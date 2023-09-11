10 Starfield side quests you cannot miss

Starfield's main story missions are a treat on their own, but the game's side quests are just as interesting. As you explore the vastness of the Starfield universe, you will encounter tons of abandoned ships and deserted planets that open up opportunities to complete the game's many side missions. From defeating enemies to solving puzzles, these quests are sure to keep you glued to your seat.

With the plethora of quests available in the game, it's interesting to see which ones are the most worthy to take. While it's ideal to complete every single side mission there is, some players don't fancy spending a lot of time on these extra activities. Thus, we've rounded up the best side quests in Starfield that you cannot afford to miss.

10 best Starfield side quests you should not miss

1) In Memoriam

Complete the In Memoriam quest to romance Sarah Morgan (Image via Bethesda)

Sarah Morgan is the Chair of Constellation and is arguably the best companion to get in Starfield. But you can actually take your relationship with Sarah to the next level as she is one of the romanceable companions in the game.

To do this, you have to complete the In Memoriam quest in Jemison, Alpha Centauri. Within the MAST District, you need to interact and become Sarah’s travel companion. Get as many likes as you can to get the reward of 250 EXP, 10500 Credits, and unlock a beautiful romance story with Sarah.

2) A Tree Grows in New Atlantis

Get free credits with this simple side mission (Image via Bethesda)

Another side quest in Jemison, Alpha Centauri is found within the Commercial District. What’s even better is that this doesn’t have any prerequisites. Just look for Kelton Frush, and he’ll send you out to acquire the Sensors. Once the quest is completed, you’ll gain an extra 100 EXP and 2500 Credits.

3) First Contact

Obtain tons of rewards with the First Contact side mission in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

There’s a side quest in the Porrima System that can’t just be ignored. If you start completing side quests from Jemison, you can travel to Olympus and then jump over to Volii so your direction is towards Porrima. The quest giver is Jiro Sugiyama, a security officer who asks for help regarding the floating ship that’s been hovering above the system. This quest will test your negotiation skills on a 200-year diplomacy battle as you choose between three options.

This is the best side quest for those with Starship Engineering perks, as well as getting 300 EXP, sports equipment (sellable), and a suppressed XM-2311 pistol with .45 caliber bullets. If you choose the more unique option, you’ll be rewarded with 300 EXP, 6500 Credits, and an unlimited pass to Paradiso. However, it might give you a moral burden afterward.

4) Divided Loyalties

Divided Loyalties is a side quest related to Andreja (Image via Bethesda)

Divided Loyalties is one of the companion-related missions in Starfield. Successfully completing the quest allows you to romance and marry another Constellation member, Andreja.

The quest opens up when you accompany her to Akila City to help her reconnect with old friends. Once you establish a good relationship with her, you’ll get 250 EXP and 6200 Credits.

5) Mantis quest

Unlock a legendary ship in this side quest (Image via Bethesda)

The Mantis quest is one of the best side quests in the game, and for a good reason. Completing this quest rewards you with a legendary ship and a top-tier spacesuit.

Gain access to this quest by fighting the pirates carrying the Secret Outpost slate. This option will lead you to go to Denebola I-b planet, where you’ll find a secret lair with enemies. Fight your way and solve the mystery puzzles to get the rewards of the Mantis’ spacesuit and Mantis’ Razorleaf legendary ship.

6) Defensive Measures

Defensive Measures can be completed in Akila City (Image via Bethesda)

The Defensive Measures quest is another side mission in Starfield without any prerequisites. Located in Akila City, Cheyenne, you’ll meet a man named David Wilson. He will tell you something about his argument on Keoni Alpin’s Sensors. Solve that argument by talking to both characters. After solving their problem, you’ll get a simple 100 EXP and 5000 Credits.

7-8) False Positives and Leader of the Pack

False Positives and Leader of the Pack are two interconnected quests in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Still in Akila City is a side quest in Starfield with no prerequisites once again, and you’ll also deal with the same characters. In this mission, you have to successfully defeat Ashta Data. Along the way, you might get the Ashta Tamer, which has 127 Physical Damage and can be sold under a 15561 value.

You’ll also get a reward of 75 EXP and 5500 Credits once you’re finished with the False Positives quest. You’ll get an additional 100 EXP and 4800 Credits when completing the Leader of the Pack quest. You will also receive 34 ammo of 9X39MM and a Despondent Assassin.

9) Run the Red Mile

Complete the Run the Red Mile quest for sweet rewards (Image via Bethesda)

Heading towards Red Mile in Porrima III will lead you to another great side quest in Starfield. This is somehow a continuation of the First Contact quest, and it starts by talking to Mei.

Once in the Red Mile, you’ll need to face some bulk aliens. There’s plenty of loot to go around once they’re defeated, and you can go shop for ship parts in the area. Completing the quest rewards you with EXP 100, 3300 Credits, and 15x25 CLL Shotgun Shell ammo, along with achieving Brute Force.

10) Operation Starseed

Interact with Franklin Roosevelt in this Starfield side quest (Image via Bethesda)

This Starfield side mission takes place in the Crucible within the Charybdis III. The only prerequisite for this quest is completing the Investigating the Distress Call Activity. This mission involves talking to a lot of people such as Tobias, Ada Lovelace, and even Franklin Roosevelt.

Operation Starseed involves a lot of activities, but the most exciting part is you’ll get to choose between three important options. Much like the First Contact quest, your reward will depend on your answer. You will either get 2000, 3000, or 6000 Credits, depending on your choice.