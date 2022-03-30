"Am I third-wheeling?": xQc's hilarious response to Sykkuno and Valkyrae while playing Fortnite trios

In a recent stream starring Felix “xQc”, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae, the subject of what kind of Fortnite match to queue for came up. After some small talk, Sykkuno brought up a “minor issue,” in that they would have to queue for trios matches.

Sykkuno thought people didn’t play trios and figured xQc preferred quads, and she said it in a rather awkward way. This led to Felix’s amazing response to the other two streamers, which ended up creating a pretty hilarious moment between the three streamers:

“Are you trying to say I’m third-wheeling right now?”

Fortnite trios turns into hilariously awkward conversation with xQc

What started off as a regular stream of Fortnite turned incredibly awkward and comical in no time at all. Sykkuno said there was a minor issue because they couldn’t find a fourth player, and Felix’s response was to just do trios. This led to Sykkuno talking about trios being awkward.

“That’s what I was gonna say, but I don’t know if you’re like... If that’d be weird for you.”

Sykkuno is well-known for getting in awkward situations and occasionally poor conversational skills. The streamer could have meant he didn’t think xQc typically played trios, but that’s not how it came out!

Felix didn’t understand why it would be awkward to do trios with Sykkuno and Valkyrae, and she agreed with Felix on the matter. Sykkuno tried to say that he thought people liked playing quads, but xQc didn’t understand why it would be weird only for him, and not for Sykkuno. That led to the revelation of third-wheeling.

Sykkuno tried to backpedal and suggest they play trios, but it was too late by then. Felix said:

“Are you trying to say I’m third-wheeling right now?”

Whatever Sykkuno may have meant, it came out sounding like Felix was third-wheeling him and Valkyrae. Valkyrae agreed, saying it did sound like that to her as well:

“That is kind of what it sounded like though, Sykkuno!”

Sykkuno admitted he’d never played trios before in Fortnite, completely unaware that it’s a popular mode in the game. xQc’s response to the whole situation was comedy gold, and the chat completely blew up with laughter over it.

YouTube commenters discuss shipping, third-wheeling, and Sykkuno’s awkwardness

Let's be honest - Sykkuno created this whole situation. It's not clear if he did it on purpose or was just clumsy with his words, but it ended up being very funny, thanks to xQc’s response about being their third wheel.

Although it is Sykkuno’s brand to be purposely awkward, many commenters felt it may well have been planned by him.

Some thought he did it on purpose, but others didn’t really agree, and felt Sykkuno merely fumbled his words, since he does genuinely seem to be bad at putting his thoughts into words.

Of course, some people felt that Valkyrae was the third wheel between Felix and Sykkuno since it’s well known that Sykkuno is an xQc fan.

It also drew in shippers, because many people think Valkyrae and Sykkuno are dating, or want them to date. It is something that has been happening across social media over the last couple of years and likely will not stop anytime soon.

One YouTube commenter was just confused, not understanding why people can’t just have platonic relationships.

Whether Sykkuno manufactured the event or was genuinely awkward, xQc saved the moment with his hilarious response to trios and quads.

