Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Amitbhai and Romeo Gamer are two of the most prominent names in Free Fire. The two are popular Free Fire content creators from India, known to create videos and live streams related to the fast-paced title.

Amitbhai and Romeo Gamer boast a massive subscriber count of 8.26 million and 1.52 million subscribers on YouTube.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats in Free Fire

Amitbhai has featured in 7,815 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2,168 occasions, granting him a win percentage of 27.74%. He has notched 20,257 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 727 wins in 4,141 matches for a win rate of 17.55%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has bagged 10,842 kills.

Advertisement

The content creator has played 3,297 solo games and has bettered his foes in 265 of them, having a win ratio of 8.03%. He has 7,333 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

Amitbhai has played 425 squad games in the current ranked season and has 95 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 22.35%. In the process, he has collected 1,096 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Apart from this, he has secured 25 victories in the 192 duo matches he has played, giving him a win rate of 12.71%. He has killed a total of 525 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Desi Gamers has also taken part in 111 solo games and has seven Booyahs, at a win percentage of 6.46%. He has registered 333 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Advertisement

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats in Free Fire

Romeo Gamer has played 14,093 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 4,264, retaining a win rate of 30.25%. He has killed 44,347 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.51.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 4,007 games and has remained unbeaten in 557 of them, giving him a win ratio 13.9%. With a K/D ratio of 3.84, he has collected 13,263 kills.

The popular YouTuber has played 5,197 solo games and stood victorious in 854, which translates to a win percentage of 16.43%. He has notched 22,051 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, Romeo Gamer has participated in 363 matches and has come out on top on 74 occasions, managing a win rate of 20.38%. He has racked up 1,233 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Apart from this, he has won 16 of the 135 duo matches for a win ratio of 11.85%. He has killed 457 opponents in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Romeo Gamer has played 183 solo matches and has 24 wins for a win percentage of 13.11%. In the process, he has 806 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.06.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and squad mode, Romeo Gamer dominates Amitbhai both in win ratio and K/D ratio. However, the latter is superior in lifetime duo stats.

In the ranked squad and duo mode, Romeo Gamer has a better K/D ratio than Amitbhai, whereas Amitbhai has a greater win rate than the former. However, in the ranked solo mode Romeo Gamer has superior stats with a greater win ratio as well as K/D ratio than Amitbhai.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?