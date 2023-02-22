Among Us teases potential Destiny 2 collaboration: Expected release time, cosmetics, and more

Among Us and Destiny 2 are two completely unrelated video games, with the former being a social deduction game while the latter is a looter shooter. Back in 2020, Among Us rose to incredible popularity during the global lockdown. Although its popularity has declined over the years, the title still boasts a loyal fanbase.

While Among Us is no stranger to collaborations, it's not a very frequent occurrence. The game's developers recently took to Twitter to announce a brand new collaboration. While they didn't directly mention who they were collaborating with, the community believes that brand new Destiny 2-themed cosmetics will be coming into the game.

When does the Among Us x Destiny 2 collaboration go live?

Among Us @AmongUsGame HMMM found an incoming message about some Impostors that might be hiding among a certain fireteam very soon... 🤔 HMMM found an incoming message about some Impostors that might be hiding among a certain fireteam very soon... 🤔 https://t.co/yWMiwJP46P

Unfortunately, the exact date and time when this potential Among Us x Destiny 2 collaboration will go live is currently unknown. However, with Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion set to be released soon, a collaboration with the social deduction game could potentially go live sometime after February 28, 2023. Why do players believe that a collaboration between these two titles is happening?

Interestingly, there are a few telltale signs within the tweet itself. The caption of the tweet reads as:

"HMMM found an incoming message about some Impostors that might be hiding among a certain fireteam very soon.."

The word "fireteam" is a fairly specific word that's used to address a team of Guardians in Destiny 2 whenever they enter any team-based activity, such as a dungeon or raid.

Secondly, the image has three words: "Eyes Up, Crewmate." This is quite similar to the line that Ghost tells the Guardian for the first time when they're revived. Thirdly, the image in the tweet features several silhouettes. Although it's hard to figure out who most of the characters are, one of them has a telltale mohawk, which looks a lot like Saint-14 from Destiny 2. Ghost silhouettes can also be seen hovering above these characters. All of this does more than just hint at an upcoming collaboration between the two titles.

Destiny 2 isn't known for collaborations. So far, the only collaboration to go live in the shooter game was with Assassin's Creed, which happened during the ongoing Season of the Seraph. It will be interesting to see if Among Us doubles down on this collaboration and releases some of its cosmetics within the looter shooter as well. Something similar happened during the Assassin's Creed event, and there's no reason why it shouldn't happen during this collaboration as well.

With Lightfall coming up, if there are any Among Us cosmetics, they will likely be released once the expansion goes live. The upcoming DLC is scheduled to release on February 28, and will pick up from where the storyline during the Season of the Seraph left off.

The Black Fleet is about to invade Earth, and Guardians will finally make their way to the hidden city of Neomuna to unearth a secret that will potentially help them defeat the forces of Darkness. Additionally, Guardians will be able to wield a new Darkness-based power known as Strand. Destiny 2 players have been waiting for quite some time to get their hands on this subclass, and it'll be interesting to see how everything pans out once Lightfall goes live.

